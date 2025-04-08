VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 8: CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Ajay Kumar Paruchuri as Senior Consultant - Orthopaedics, a significant addition to its growing team of renowned specialists. With over two decades of experience in advanced orthopaedic care, Dr. Ajay's expertise in minimally invasive techniques, complex joint and spine surgeries, and trauma reconstruction is set to further enhance the hospital's reputation as a regional leader in super-specialty care.

An expert in managing intricate musculoskeletal disorders, Dr. Ajay is widely recognized for his surgical precision and patient-centric approach in arthroscopic procedures, spine surgeries, joint replacements, and complex trauma cases. His skill in performing advanced procedures like knee and shoulder arthroscopy, spinal fusions, deformity corrections, Ilizarov ring fixator applications, and revision hip and knee replacements has brought life-changing outcomes to thousands of patients. His vast clinical repertoire and focus on motion preservation and functional recovery make him an invaluable asset to CARE Hospitals.

Adding a global perspective to his credentials, Dr. Ajay pursued his MCh in Orthopaedics at the prestigious Ninewells Hospital and Medical School, University of Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom--an experience that enriched his surgical philosophy with international best practices and refined his approach to complex reconstructions and minimally invasive care.

Beyond his clinical excellence, Dr. Ajay is also a passionate educator, mentor, and thought leader. Since 2019, he has been actively involved in postgraduate teaching through DNB programs and has consistently contributed to scientific literature and workshops at both national and international levels. His commitment to innovation, research, and continuous learning aligns seamlessly with CARE Hospitals' mission to deliver world-class healthcare with compassion and integrity.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining CARE Hospitals, Dr. Ajay Kumar Paruchuri, Senior Consultant - Orthopaedics said, "Over the years, I've handled some of the most complex and high-stakes orthopaedic cases--multiple fractures, failed surgeries, deformities, and severe trauma that challenge both technique and judgment. What drives me is the opportunity to restore movement where others see limitations. CARE Hospitals gives me the right environment--cutting-edge infrastructure, a strong multi-disciplinary team, and a culture that puts patients first--to deliver advanced, combination surgeries with precision and purpose. My goal is always the same: to help each patient return not just to walking, but to living fully."

Welcoming Dr Ajay, Biju Nair, Zonal COO, CARE Hospitals, said, "Dr. Ajay's presence is more than a hire--it's a reaffirmation of our promise to patients. His blend of surgical skill, humility, and deep empathy makes him the kind of doctor every hospital hopes for. At CARE Banjara, we are rebuilding not just programs but trust--and Dr. Ajay will be central to that effort in orthopaedics. We welcome him with pride and excitement."

With Dr. Ajay's induction, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, is poised to advance its position as a preferred destination for comprehensive orthopaedic and trauma care--empowering patients with faster recovery, reduced surgical risks, and renewed hope for a pain-free, active life.

Dr. Ajay Kumar Paruchuri will be available for consultations and surgical procedures at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills.

About CARE Hospitals:

CARE Hospitals, one of India's leading healthcare providers, is committed to delivering world-class medical services across a range of specialties. With a strong focus on patient centered care, innovation, and community health initiatives, CARE Hospitals continues to play a pivotal role in advancing healthcare standards in India. CARE Hospitals Group operates 17 healthcare facilities serving 7 cities across 6 states in India. The network has its presence in Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Vishakhapatnam, Raipur, Nagpur, Indore & Aurangabad. A regional leader in South and Central India and counted among the top 5 pan-Indian hospital chains, CARE Hospitals delivers comprehensive care in over 30 clinical specialties, with over 3000+ beds.

