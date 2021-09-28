Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): Gratitude is key to a successful life. One needs to be thankful to God for his mercy and blessings. With this very thought, Jaijaikar is composed.

Jaijaikar is a journey with God that begins with trust and willingness. Composed and directed by Gospel Maestro Dr. Amit Kamle, this gospel song will be released worldwide on October 8, 2021.

Sung by legendary playback singer Sadhana Sargam, the song conveys a message that receivers of mercy must be givers of thanks too.

Jaijaikar is an attitude that comes from knowing that God is good. The story revolves around two childhood friends Amit & Nyra. Being God-fearing individuals, they always believed in doing good. The duo decides to set on a road trip to a destination in the lap of nature. Meanwhile, Nyra gets an invitation from her church to attend the Dedication Service, which happens to be on the same day of her road trip.

Nyra has been praying and saving to donate for her New church building as a Thanksgiving offering. Struck in a dilemma, Nyra is unsure of her next move. Should she attend the Dedication Service or move forward with her holiday destination?

Jaijaikar is about how she handles her two different situations and prioritizes her Church Dedication Service. Her journey is joyful, and she dances her way through the mountains, enjoying nature, while Amit drives her to the church, making sure she reaches in time for the service. Nyra Banerjee, a popular actress, plays Nyra, while Dr. Amit Kamle essays the role of Amit.

Dr. Amit Kamle is the producer and director of Jaijaikar, a Thanksgiving song based on Psalm 100. He has beautifully penned down the soulful lyrics that remind of God's kindness at every step. Dr. Kamle says, "Jaijaikar is a very special song in my musical journey. We have created this song with 26 languages/multilingual versions, and I thank God Almighty for making this possible. I am sure this song will be a blessing." Jaijaikar is a reminder to be grateful to God in day-to-day life. It urges people to take time to thank God and have a blessing-filled Thanksgiving!

'Jaijaikar' an A.K. International Tourism production song, releases on 8th October 2021, worldwide on www.youtube.com/akinternationaltourism

This song is being released in 26 languages - Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Konkani, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Urdu, Bengali, Assamese, Sindhi, Odiya, Santali, Rajasthani, Maithili, Dogri, Nepali, Manipuri, Mizo, English, Russian and Hebrew.

