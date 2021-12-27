Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Renowned sexologist, Dr Beerinder Singh Yogi, Director Dr Yogi's Health Care Clinic Estd.1944 in Chandigarh wins the Best Sexologist of the Year award at the Golden Glory Awards 2021 organised by Brands Impact.

The award was given by the gorgeous Malaika Arora, the chief guest of the glittering award ceremony recently held at The Leela, Mumbai.

These awards are meant to acknowledge & bring forward the extraordinary journeys of individuals, professionals & companies that are embarking upon the path of glory & success with their remarkable achievements. The ceremony was graced by many other B-town & Television personalities. The ceremony concluded with a star-studded Page 3 party with socialites from the fashion & Bollywood industries.

Among the winners were several eminent personalities Sangeeta Bijlani (Timeless Beauty), Esha Deol Takhtani (Actor turned Producer), Divya Dutta (Best Actor in Lead Roles), Tanisha Mukherjee (Outstanding Debut on OTT), Mona Singh (Versatile Actor), Aditya Narayan (Most Loved Reality Show Host), Urvashi Dholakia (Iconic TV Actor), Sayani Gupta (Best New Age Female Actor), Erica Fernandes (Style Diva), Shama Sikander (For Advocating Mental Health), Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan (Most Admired Offscreen Celebrity Couple), Adah Sharma (Most Loved Female Celebrity on Social Media), Rasika Duggal (Most Loved Female Lead Actor on OTT Platform), Sarah Jane Dias (Most Stylish Glamour Icon), Mukesh Rishi (Most Versatile Actor in Supporting Roles), Anubhav Singh Bassi (Youth Icon) and Malvika Raaj & Sonaakshi Raaj (Most Stylish Sister Duo).

On the remarkable achievement, Dr. Beerinder Singh Yogi said, "It is truly a great honour to be awarded at such a prestigious platform of the Golden Glory Awards 2021. Such recognitions come with a huge responsibility to continue to perform extraordinarily & pursue leadership roles."

Dr. Beerinder Singh Yogi, the most trusted worldwide awarded sexologist, with extensive knowledge in the field of Ayurveda & the 4th generation of the clinic specialises in treating sexual disorders, infertility problems & other reproductive issues by combining advanced Ayurveda with a modern treatment system by certified & experienced team of M.D. doctors. Dr. Yogi is not only involved in treatment but he also puts in his best efforts in educating people about the various sexual diseases & problems, precautions, preventive measures & the right treatment procedure so one can lead a happy life.

Carrying the legacy forward for more than two decades, he has given an advanced scientific approach to the clinic, which has brought hope & happiness to lakhs of families worldwide in the last 77 years. To provide the best of services to patients the clinic has its helplines in USA, Canada & U.K.

Dr. Yogi offers purely Ayurvedic treatment, this makes the treatment 100% safe with no side effects at all. Furthermore, all the medicines are purely vegetarian.

Dr Beerinder Singh Yogi very carefully follows his ethical duties & encourages people to openly discuss their problems & get the right treatment, because of which people have showered a long-lasting faith on him regarding their most intimate problems. Track records & case histories of patients are kept confidential. Dr. Yogi has recently launched a new venture Online Diet Clinic exclusively for females powered by Dietitian Khushboo Yogi.

Dr. Beerinder Singh Yogi has received many National & International recognitions & awards worldwide in the past as well.

Dr. Beerinder Singh Yogi was conferred with Former Hon'ble President Late Shri Pranab Mukherjee. Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Excellence Award, Excellence Award for Valuable contribution in the field of Ayurveda by Shri Shripad Naik, Hon'ble Minister State for Ayush India, International Best Sexologist Award in Bangkok (Thailand) awarded by Former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Korn Dabbaransi, Best Sexologist Indian Iconic Award, Bharat Gaurav Award by Kaptan Singh Solanki (Governor of Punjab & Haryana) & the list is long.

For more information, please visit www.dryogis.com.

