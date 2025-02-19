NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: Dr. (Mrs.) Bhagyashree Patil, Pro-Chancellor of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Pune (Deemed to be University) has been honored with the prestigious Vishalakshi Award 2025 at the International Women's Conference 2025, organized by The Art of Living. This esteemed recognition celebrates her dynamic leadership in education, acknowledging her transformative contributions to the academic landscape.

The award was presented by President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in the esteemed presence of Governor of Karnataka, Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankarji, renowned MP and actress Hema Malini and other distinguished dignitaries. The Vishalakshi Award is a special tribute given in memory of Vishalakshi Devi, mother of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankarji, recognizing exceptional women who have made a profound impact across various spheres. Dr. Bhagyashree Patil's dedication to fostering innovation, empowerment, and excellence in education has set a benchmark in the sector, making her a deserving recipient of this accolade.

Speaking on the honor, Dr. Bhagyashree Patil expressed her gratitude, stating, "I am truly honored to be recognized alongside such distinguished women who have made remarkable contributions in their fields. Education is the foundation of societal progress, and this award reaffirms its transformative power in shaping a brighter future. This recognition strengthens my commitment to driving meaningful change in the education sector for years to come."

Dr. Bhagyashree Patil is a visionary educationist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist whose commitment to education and healthcare has transformed countless lives. As the Pro-Chancellor of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri, Pune, she has played a pivotal role in shaping the institution into one of the country's and the world's premier educational establishments. Driven by a passion for holistic education, she is dedicated to enriching the knowledge and expanding the vision of faculty members, believing that teachers are the true torchbearers of enlightenment.

Beyond academics, as the Founder Chairperson of Rise n' Shine Biotech Pvt. Ltd., she has channeled her passion for innovation and empowerment into transformative initiatives that bridge the gap between urban and rural communities. Under her leadership, Rise n' Shine Biotech has emerged as a global leader in plant tissue culture, contributing to rural economic growth and promoting environmental sustainability. Dr. Bhagyashree Patil, who is also the Chancellor of Dr. D. Y. Patil Dnyan Prasad University, is a visionary leader whose dedication has empowered countless students and educators, establishing her as a trailblazer in the field of education.

The International Women's Conference 2025, hosted by The Art of Living, brought together inspiring women leaders from around the globe to celebrate achievements, discuss challenges, and drive meaningful change across industries and communities. Dr. Patil's recognition underscores the critical role of education in societal progress and women's empowerment. The award honored influential women such as Sangita Jindal, Patricia Scotland, Amla Ruia, and Smita Prakash among others, for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields.

