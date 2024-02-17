NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, has taken a significant leap in advancing medical education with the introduction of groundbreaking E-resources and Skills Labs, revolutionizing the learning experience for medical students irrespective of their physical location.

The E-resources feature a diverse array of digital materials, ranging from virtual textbooks to interactive modules and multimedia lectures, offering students engaging and immersive learning opportunities. The Skills Labs are furnished with state-of-the-art simulation technology and virtual patient scenarios, afford students a simulated environment to refine and master their clinical skills, effectively bridging the gap between theory and practice.

"Since 1996, our institution has been a beacon of education and research, recognized by the National Medical Commission. With 250 MBBS admissions annually and a diverse range of specialties for postgraduate and super specialty courses, we are harnessing these cutting-edge tools and aiming to redefine medical education, promoting accessibility, flexibility and effectiveness in training the next generation of healthcare professionals," said Dr J. S. Bhawalkar, Dean, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune.

Dr Pramila Menon, Coordinator, Medical Education unit, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, said, "CBME curriculum necessitates a well-established skill laboratory where students can gain real-life experiences on manikins. This aids in building their confidence in procedures before undertaking clinical and surgical skills on real patients. Practising in a simulated environment is crucial for honing skills, providing an invaluable opportunity for students to practise life-saving techniques like resuscitation, all within the safe confines of the skill laboratory, on the manikins."

Dr Rahul Salunkhe, Professor Incharge Skills & Simulation Laboratory, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, emphasised, "The launch of these innovative E-resources and Skills Labs signifies a significant step forward in our commitment to providing exceptional medical education. This initiative reflects our dedication to fostering excellence and innovation in medical training. Regarding the importance of hands-on experience with manikins in the Skills Labs, plays a crucial role in building students' confidence in performing procedures. It is here that they gain invaluable practical experience, laying the foundation for their future clinical practice."

These initiatives signifies a paradigm shift in medical pedagogy, empowering students to excel in their studies and prepare for the demands of modern healthcare delivery.

Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, Pune is one of Maharashtra's leading multi-specialty hospitals with various Centres of Excellence. The hospital is spread over a sprawling 8,27,702 sq. ft. and is well-equipped with state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure and life-saving latest medical technology. With 2000+ beds dedicated to different Specialties and Superspecialities, Dr D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Center, Pune follows international benchmarks that are performance-driven as well as patient-centric, strongly backed by evidence-based medical expertise. We are NABH and NABL accredited and have been certified as a Green Hospital by the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI). Additionally, we hold the 15th rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The university has been awarded A++ status by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and is an ISO 2015 certified organization (ISO 9001: 2015).

Some of India's finest and highly acclaimed doctors are associated with the hospital today. We provide a wide range of healthcare services - diagnostic, preventive and therapeutic, which are supported by a strong foundation of hospital services and infrastructure including 175 ICU beds, 30+ modular operation theatres, 20+ Specialty and Super Specialty OPDs, 3 Tesla-Vida MRI scanners and a Hi-Tech Robotic Surgery Centre, which includes the Da Vinci Xi robot with dual operating consoles and a Robot for Joint Replacement surgeries. We have one of India's most advanced IVF Centres. We also have dedicated corporate programs and a Wellness Clinic offering various packages and services in diagnostic, preventive and therapeutic healthcare for national and international patients.

For more information visit medical.dpu.edu.in.

