Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 3: CARE Hospitals proudly welcomes Dr. Devanand Degulmadi, a renowned Senior Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon, to its team. With his extensive knowledge acquired through advanced training in South Korea, San Francisco, Italy & 16+ years of expertise in Onco Spine Surgery, Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, Complex Spine Surgery, Spine Deformity Correction, and Spine Trauma Surgery, Dr. Devanand's addition strengthens CARE's commitment to cutting-edge spine care.

At CARE Banjara, he will spearhead the development of a world-class Center of Excellence for Spine Surgery, integrating advanced surgical techniques, robotic-assisted spine procedures, and a multidisciplinary approach. This center aims to be a premier destination for complex spine disorders and medical tourism.

Simultaneously, at CARE Malakpet, Dr. Devanand will establish a dedicated Spine Center, ensuring advanced spine care is accessible to patients from Hyderabad's peripheral areas and nearby districts.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Dr. Devanand, Senior Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon stated, "Spine surgery demands precision and innovation. At CARE Hospitals, we aim to set new standards in spine treatment--elevating CARE Banjara to national and global prominence while making high-quality care more accessible at CARE Malakpet."

Welcoming Dr. Devanand, Biju Nair, Zonal COO, CARE Hospitals, said, "Dr. Devanand's expertise will be instrumental in positioning CARE Banjara as a leading Center of Excellence and in establishing CARE Malakpet as a specialized spine hub. His leadership strengthens our commitment to delivering world-class spine care."

Under Dr. Devanand's guidance, CARE Hospitals is set to redefine spine surgery, focusing on minimally invasive, complex, and robotic-assisted procedures, ensuring superior patient outcomes and medical excellence.

For consultations with Dr. Devanand Degulmadi, appointments can be scheduled at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills & Malakpet.

About CARE Hospitals:

CARE Hospitals, one of India's leading healthcare providers, is committed to delivering world-class medical services across a range of specialties. With a strong focus on patient centered care, innovation, and community health initiatives, CARE Hospitals continues to play a pivotal role in advancing healthcare standards in India. CARE Hospitals Group operates 17 healthcare facilities serving 7 cities across 6 states in India. The network has its presence in Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Vishakhapatnam, Raipur, Nagpur, Indore & Aurangabad. A regional leader in South and Central India and counted among the top 5 pan-Indian hospital chains, CARE Hospitals delivers comprehensive care in over 30 clinical specialties, with over 3000+ beds.

