New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pancham Dham Trust, in a recent development, Dr Devyani Khobragade, Ambassador, Cambodia met with the torchbearers of Sanatana Dharma; Indresh Kumar, RSS Veteran and Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani.

The meeting was held in connection with the ongoing 5th Pancham Dham Yatra. The meeting will also help in setting up infrastructure in the local geography. The meeting was organized and coordinated by Sailesh Vats. The Ambassador was extremely excited and pledged her full support to the holy cause. Pancham Dham is on a mission-reviving the glory of Sanatana Dharma.

Siem Reap, Cambodia celebrated the 5th Pancham Dham Yatra. The 5-day long journey began on May 31, 2022, and concluded on June 4, 2022. Pancham Dham Trust, the flag bearer for the historic event in Cambodia, has been at the forefront of various cultural activities. It has also been instrumental in uniting the East Asian nations through the Fifth Dham initiative by fostering the thought process viz. Sanatana Dharma.

The 5-day long event witnessed a large number of people flying from all over the world. More than 100 people from India also made it to Siem Reap, Cambodia to celebrate the 5th Pancham Dham Yatra.

Earlier, the event also witnessed the laying of the foundation stone of "Sanatan Sanskar Meditation Center" at Siem Reap, Cambodia for the construction of the Meditation Center. The construction and overall development of Pancham Dham Nyas Dhyan Kendra will be taking place under the guidance and leadership of Sailesh Vats.

Sailesh Vats is also the Secretary and a Trustee of Pancham Dham Yatra and is also the organizer of the prestigious event as well.

The Pancham Dham initiative was started on the 1st of June 2018, in the Kulen Mountains, Cambodia; earlier known as the 1008 Names of Shiva. Post COVID, the movement is gaining the right momentum and has been able to continue the path of Sanatana Dharma. The COVID-19 pandemic could not stop the patrons and Dham veterans from continuing the path of spirituality. The initiative is turning over a new leaf every year under the leadership and guidance Indresh Kumar, RSS Veteran and Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani.

Sanatana Dharma differs from other walks of life, only in having a word of sympathy and promise for every sincere conviction, wherever and whatever it may be, as constituting a step in the great ascent to the highest human perfection.

'Sanatana Dharma', implies a code of human conduct, a set of tenets handed down from time immemorial. Seers and preachers of Sanatana Dharma have been providing discourses on a wide-ranging set of topics covered including the shastras and modern life, the Vedas, their content and purport, the sanskaras (purification ceremonies), dharma common to all and the duties specifically enjoined on people in the four stages of human life. Like the word 'yoga' occurring in the Bhagavad Gita, 'dharma' defies precise definition.

It could mean one's duties are linked to one's class and stage in life. Or it may refer to different areas of general human conduct, for instance, discipline, manners, management, and law.

