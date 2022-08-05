New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI/ATK): Co-founder and CEO of VTRO Motors Pvt Ltd, Dr Heramb Shelke has been recently awarded with prestigious Maharashtra Leadership Award 2022 from Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari on July 30 2022. He received this award for his contribution to the field of F&B and the Electric Automobile Sector. The awards were presented by Pune Times Mirror and Civic Mirror.

VTRO Motors Pvt Ltd is a Pune-based electric vehicle (bike) manufacturing startup aims at providing the Electric Vehicle market. With a strong foundation in business operations and strategy and an extensive leadership experience in fast-paced entrepreneurial environments, Dr Heramb Shelke has a strong track record in operations and management.

While talking about the Maharashtra Leadership Award he received, Dr Heramb Shelke expressed his gratitude for this appreciation. He understands his responsibilities as a responsible businessman and as a citizen of Pune and is keen to deliver always the best that benefits everyone and Pune city. Dr Heramb Shelke's contribution to both these business sectors is definitely worth praising and he highly deserves the award he received.

Apart from this, he is also a Chairman and Managing Director of 1BHK superbar and 2BHK Diner and Key club has received The Times Iconic Dining Outlet of the year award in 2019, the Times Iconic Dining and Nightlife Outlet award in 2020 and the best restaurant in the Pune city award from Pune Times Mirror in 2022 for their scrumptious food, unparalleled service and aesthetic decors. His restaurants are highly loved and famous in Pune and outside Pune as well. Even after earning his name in the hospitality industry, he has made his mark in the automobile industry as well. His

In order to get the most out of the business and delivering the best to his clients, he is paving his way to unlimited success and growth which is not only growing his business but also contributing to the growth of Pune city with his ventures. Managing the EV sector is not easy, many things need to be considered and taken care of like expensive battery replacements, lack of dedicated parking spots, exiguity of charging infrastructure, etc. Yet, Dr Heramb Shelke is trying to manage it perfectly.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)