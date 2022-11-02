New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Kapil Dua has become the first Indian to be elected as President of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS). The marquee announcement was made at the 30th ISHRS meeting in Panama City, which was attended by many prestigious hair restoration surgeons from across the globe.

Dr Kapil Dua has been a hair transplant pioneer in India for almost 15 years. He is a former president of the Association of Hair Restoration Surgeons of India (AHRS) and a board member of the Asian Association of Hair Restoration Surgeons and the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery. At the conference, Dr. Dua took the opportunity to reveal the host city of next year's conference, to be held in New Delhi from November 1 to 4.

Reacting to the announcement, Dr. Dua said, "It's a privilege to be given the chance to be President of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery. During my leadership, I shall work towards establishing the ISHRS as the 'go to' society for every hair transplant surgeon in the world. I will also endeavour to enhance education initiatives through various ISHRS programmes, and increase cooperation between the different member societies and the Global Society Members of the ISHRS."

The International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) is a non-profit medical association of around 1,000 physicians from 73 countries, based out of Chicago, USA, and specialising in alopecia and hair loss. The ISHRS provides ongoing education to physicians focusing on hair transplant and restoration surgery, and shares with the public up-to-date information on medical hair restoration and non-surgical treatment for hair loss.

