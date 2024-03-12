SRV Media

New Delhi [India], March 12: Padma Shri Dr KIRAN SETH, the 74-year-old founder of SPIC MACAY, and former Professor Emeritus IIT-Delhi, completed his "solo cycling" expedition all over the country. Dr Seth,in his first phase, started cycling on 15th August 2022 from Srinagar and reached Kanyakumari on 14th February 2023.

He then cycled from Kanyakumari to Guwahati via Kerala, Goa, coastal Karnataka, Maharastra, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam. Along the way, he has also met CMs and other top officials to request their help for taking this Movement to every child in the country.

SPIC MACAY Cycle Yatra reached IIT Guwahati on 2nd Jan 2024 and met the Governor of Assam who issued a directive to all state universities to associate with SPIC MACAY. The cycle yatra covered all states of North East via Road/Rail/Air. The first visit was to Arunachal Pradesh where the meeting with the Chief Minister assured great support for the movement in the state and the Governor also flagged off a local Cycle Yatra. Dr. Kiran Seth travelled to Agartala with the invitation of NIT. The meeting with the chief minister of Tripura assured us of reviving the state grant for activities of Government Schools in Tripura. The yatra reached Silchar where successful meetings were conducted at NIT Silchar and Assam University. NIT Mizoram invited Dr. Kiran Seth for a lecture and in the meeting with the Governor of Mizoram, a directive was again issued to all state Universities to start SPIC MACAY Heritage Club. Then an important visit to Imphal where the interactions happened at Manipur University, NIT Imphal and subsequently in the meeting with the Governor of Manipur, an immediate plan was made to conduct workshops in relief camps.

At the end of January, SPIC MACAY addressed all Assam State University in a meeting chaired by Governor and it had a ripple effect to connect with Universities all across Assam. Therefore, the visit where planned to Tezpur, North Lakhimpur, Majuli, Silapthar, Dibrugarh and Johrat. NIT Dimapur then connected to extend the yatra to Nagaland, and subsequently, a visit to the Nagaland University campus at Kohima where the meeting with the Governor of state happened. In the final stage, NEHU and NIT Meghalaya invited Dr. Seth for interactions and a meeting with the Governor of Meghalaya. Now towards the end, a lecture by Dr. Kiran Seth is planned at IIT Guwahati where he will again begin his return cycle yatra to Patna on the 7th of March.

He cycles on a basic bike with no gears, fancy accessories, or GPS!! He travels with limited pairs of clothes and personal items with minimal stuff.

Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth is a 46-year-old nationwide, non-political, young people's voluntary movement and a registered society that has been organising programmes of classical music & dance, folk music & dance, yoga, cinema screenings, talks by eminent persons, heritage walks, craft workshops in school and college campuses to inspire students to take an active interest in Indian heritage. Volunteers from all walks of life organise 5000 programmes every year in 800 towns of India and abroad. It promotes the spirit of giving and nishkaam seva among people.

SPICMACAY is a people's movement that brings us closer to our Indian-ness. Like the independence movement taught us an important lesson of non-violence, SPIC MACAY teaches an important lesson of nishkaam seva.

Kiran Seth (born 1949) is an academician and former Professor Emeritus in the department of Mechanical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. He is widely known as the founder of SPIC MACAY (1977), a non-profit organisation which promotes Indian heritage and the spirit of volunteerism. In 2009, he was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India for his contribution to the Arts.

