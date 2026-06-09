Business News | Dr. Manmit Kumarr Launches Academy of Tantra in Gurugram, Creating a Global Platform for Ancient Sanatan Wisdom

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 9: In a landmark moment for India's spiritual and cultural heritage, renowned spiritual leader Dr. Manmit Kumarr has launched the Academy of Tantra in Gurugram, becoming the country's first woman guru to establish a dedicated academy for the systematic study, practice, and global dissemination of Tantra.

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The launch marks a significant step in taking the ancient wisdom of Sanatan Dharma beyond India's borders and presenting Tantra in its authentic form to a global audience. At a time when ancient Indian knowledge systems are gaining international recognition, the Academy of Tantra aims to become a pioneering institution dedicated to preserving, teaching, and advancing one of the oldest spiritual sciences known to humanity.

For centuries, Tantra has been surrounded by myths and misconceptions. Through the Academy, Dr. Manmit Kumarr seeks to reclaim its true essence as a profound path of self-realisation, consciousness expansion, healing, energy mastery, and spiritual evolution.

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"Tantra is not a mystery; it is a science of life and consciousness rooted in Sanatan Dharma. The academy has been created to ensure that this sacred knowledge reaches seekers across the world in its purest and most authentic form," said Dr. Kumarr during the inauguration.

The academy will offer structured learning programmes, research initiatives, workshops, retreats, mentorship opportunities, and advanced spiritual training designed for both Indian and international students. It will serve as a centre for spiritual education, bringing together practitioners, scholars, healers, and seekers from diverse backgrounds.

What makes this achievement particularly significant is the journey behind it. Years ago, Dr. Kumarr began her mission from a small cabin with a handful of students and a vision to make authentic spiritual knowledge accessible to all. Today, that vision has evolved into a full-fledged academy, making history as India's first institution of its kind founded by a woman spiritual master.

Followers and spiritual scholars have described the launch as a defining moment in the revival of India's ancient wisdom traditions. Beyond being an educational institution, the Academy of Tantra represents a movement to restore the dignity, authenticity, and global relevance of Sanatan knowledge systems.

With the establishment of the Academy of Tantra in Gurugram, Dr. Manmit Kumarr has positioned India once again as a source of timeless spiritual wisdom, while creating a platform that will carry the teachings of Sanatan Dharma and Tantra to seekers across continents.

The Academy of Tantra is envisioned not merely as an educational platform but as a long-term spiritual movement emerging from India for the world. The future roadmap includes global retreats, certified learning pathways, digital spiritual education, immersive consciousness experiences, leadership transformation programs, sacred pilgrimages, international collaborations, and a new generation of spiritually aligned communities.

The long-term mission is to position India once again as a global epicentre for authentic spiritual sciences while creating a modern framework through which ancient wisdom can be responsibly preserved, practiced, and transmitted.

The launch is not merely the opening of an academy; it is the beginning of a global spiritual movement led by a woman who has dedicated her life to preserving, practising, and sharing India's sacred traditions with the world.

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