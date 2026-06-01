Business News | Dr. Morepen Partners with VIT Bhopal to Establish Modern Health Centre for 17,000+ Students and Faculty

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 1: Dr. Morepen and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Bhopal have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a fully integrated Dr. Morepen Health Centre within the university campus. The MoU was signed by Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder & Chancellor, VIT Group of Institutions, in the presence of Dr. Sankar Viswanathan, Vice President, VIT Bhopal, along with senior leadership from Dr. Morepen.

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The initiative marks the launch of a new healthcare model designed specifically for educational institutions with Dr. Morepen planning similar Health Centres across universities, schools and corporate campuses throughout India.

Dr. Morepen will manage and enhance the on-campus healthcare infrastructure through:

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* Comprehensive Medical Consultations* Day Care Centre & Minor Procedures * Emergency Care Support (Non-Critical)* Advanced On-Campus Pathology & Diagnostics* Dedicated Pharmacy and Healthcare Access* Preventive Health Check-ups & Wellness Programs* Student Health Awareness and Lifestyle Initiatives

Speaking on this MoU, Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder & Chancellor, VIT Group of Institutions, renowned educationist, institution builder and former two-time Member of Parliament, said, "I am happy that today the VIT Bhopal University has signed a MOU with Dr. Morepen Health Centre. This is going to be an occasion where Dr. Morepen Centre will take care of their health, not only the students, but also the teachers, non-teaching staff and their families. We have more than 17,000 students studying there and they are from various parts of India. Now we have to take care of their health."

Dr. Morepen Home currently serves more than 4,000 families across Delhi NCR, delivering trusted healthcare services directly to patients at home including doctor consultations, nursing care, vaccinations, IV therapies and long-term family care programs.

Abhishek Bhayana, Founder, Dr. Morepen Home, said, "Dr. Morepen Home was built on a simple idea: quality healthcare should reach people where they are. Thousands of families trust us for healthcare at home and we are proud to bring that same standard of care to VIT Bhopal. This is the first of many Dr. Morepen Health Centres we plan to establish across universities, schools and offices across India."

A dedicated pathology lab and pharmacy within the Health Centre will strengthen access to essential healthcare services for students.

Amrit Ravi, Lead - Emerging Opportunities, Vice President, Dr. Morepen Group, said, "Bringing diagnostics directly to campus means earlier detection, better prevention and healthier communities."

The VIT Bhopal Health Centre marks the first step towards building a nationwide network of Dr. Morepen Health Centres across educational institutions in India.

About Dr. Morepen

Dr. Morepen Group is a leading healthcare and wellness brand with over four decades of expertise across medical devices, consumer wellness products, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and APIs. With a strong global footprint spanning 82+ countries and globally approved manufacturing infrastructure, Dr. Morepen continues to focus on innovation, accessibility, preventive healthcare and technology-led wellness solutions designed to improve everyday health outcomes.

About VIT Bhopal University

VIT Bhopal University, established in 2017 in Madhya Pradesh, carries forward the legacy of the VIT Group of Institutions. Spread across a 300-acre green campus, the university offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs across engineering, management, sciences and allied disciplines. Known for its technology-driven learning ecosystem, strong industry partnerships and research-focused approach, VIT Bhopal is committed to creating future-ready professionals through innovation, experiential learning and academic excellence.

For partnership or any other inquiries regarding Dr. Morepen Health Centres for universities, schools and corporates, contact: care@drmorepenhome.com

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