Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 1: CARE Hospitals is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Narasa Raju Kavalipati, one of Hyderabad's most senior and highly respected cardiologists, to its distinguished team of cardiac specialists. With decades of unparalleled experience in interventional and clinical cardiology, Dr. Narasa Raju's arrival underscores CARE Banjara's position as a leader in comprehensive heart care and its unwavering dedication to delivering world-class cardiovascular treatment to the community.

A distinguished leader in the field of cardiology, Dr. Narasa Raju Kavalipati has been instrumental in advancing modern cardiology practices. Renowned for his expertise in complex coronary interventions, heart failure management, structural heart disease treatments, and preventive cardiology, Dr. Narasa Raju combines profound clinical insight with state-of-the-art technology to provide patients with the most advanced, compassionate, and effective cardiac care.

On joining CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Dr. Narasa Raju shared: "CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, has long been a beacon of healthcare excellence, known for its trust, innovation, and life-saving expertise. It is an honor to join an institution that shares my commitment to advancing cardiac care. My vision is to further elevate our heart care program by integrating global best practices and pioneering advancements, ensuring that every patient receives personalized, precise, and effective treatment. I am excited to collaborate with an exceptional team of clinicians to redefine the standards of cardiac excellence."

Biju Nair, Zonal COO, CARE Hospitals, warmly welcomed Dr. Narasa Raju, stating:

"Dr. Narasa Raju Kavalipati's association with CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills is a reflection of our steadfast commitment to bringing the finest medical talent to our institution. His vast experience, legacy of excellence, and patient-first philosophy resonate deeply with our mission. His leadership will not only enhance our cardiac care services but also inspire the next generation of cardiologists at CARE Hospitals. We are truly privileged to have him join our team and contribute his remarkable skills and vision to CARE Banjara."

At CARE Banjara, Dr. Narasa Raju will spearhead initiatives in advanced interventional cardiology, complex cardiac procedures, and preventive cardiology, with a strong emphasis on early detection, innovative treatments, and holistic cardiac wellness programs. His leadership is poised to drive the next wave of innovation in heart care, solidifying CARE Banjara's position as a center of excellence for cardiac sciences in India.

This significant addition further cements CARE Banjara's reputation as the preferred destination for cardiac care, offering patients unmatched expertise, cutting-edge facilities, and compassionate treatment under the guidance of one of the city's most revered cardiologists.

About CARE Hospitals:

CARE Hospitals, one of India's leading healthcare providers, is committed to delivering world-class medical services across a range of specialties. With a strong focus on patient centered care, innovation, and community health initiatives, CARE Hospitals continues to play a pivotal role in advancing healthcare standards in India. CARE Hospitals Group operates 17 healthcare facilities serving 7 cities across 6 states in India. The network has its presence in Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Vishakhapatnam, Raipur, Nagpur, Indore & Aurangabad. A regional leader in South and Central India and counted among the top 5 pan-Indian hospital chains, CARE Hospitals delivers comprehensive care in over 30 clinical specialties, with over 3000+ beds.

