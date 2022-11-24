New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/PNN): A long time New York best-selling Author, Global Business Advisor & Speaker Dr. Ram Charan launches his new book -Leading through Inflation: And Recession and Stagflation in Delhi on 23rd November 2022 at The Leela Palace. This book is co-authored with Geri Willigan and published by McGraw Hill in India. Futurense Technologies and Miles education is India's largest ed-tech company in Finance & Accounting are presenting this book.

As we all learn to lead through inflation, this new book of Ram will prepare you for recession and stagflation. You will know how to protect your cash, your customers, and your capital investments. Your psychology will shift from anxiety and fear to optimism and excitement as you define the path to a reimagined future. Dr. Ram Charan has guided hundreds of companies through many tough business challenges. In the early 1980s, he helped GE preserve its teetering credit rating in the face of double-digit inflation. Now, in Leading through Inflation, he brings the same common sense and wisdom that made his book Execution, co-authored with Larry Bossidy, a long-time New York Times bestseller.

Dr. Ram Charan expresses, "Inflation is everybody's business, every single person will be affected by it and every single person needs to contribute to tame it and the most critical one is pricing. If you have not done digitization or not using your data for analytics to forecast demand and competition, you will be left behind. I am delighted to launch this book in India through Futurense Technology and Miles education. "

This book will be your guide to avoiding the hazards of inflation while positioning your company to thrive when the business cycle stabilizes. It provides Ram's down-to-earth recommendations and real-world examples to help you navigate a landscape that may be new to you.

Mr. Vikas Gupta is the Chairman and Managing Director of Miles Education and Futurense Technologies said, "We are incredibly honored and privileged to have collaborated with Dr. Ram Charan to launch his latest book in India. His immense knowledge and understanding of businesses & the economy and his ability to simplify it is truly one of a kind. This book will provide business leaders and lot of entrepreneurs the in-depth understanding of navigating businesses through times of inflation & recession. We look forward to working on more such projects in the future."

Dr. Lalit Singh, Managing Director of McGraw Hill India said "This book, presented as an easy read, is like a synopsis of his decades of experiences and wisdom, and will help business leaders to take critical decisions in times of inflation, recession, and stagflation."

