Business News | Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honoured by AHPWI for Four Decades of Contribution to Film, Hospitality & Tourism Industry

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 21: Renowned media personality and Founder of Noida Film City, Sandeep Marwah was honoured and recognized by Association of Hospitality Professionals Welfare of India (AHPWI) for his outstanding contribution of four decades to the Film, Hospitality, and Tourism Industry.

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The prestigious honour was presented by Pradeep K. Chandel, National President of AHPWI, during a grand function organized at Pride Plaza Hotel Aerocity near New Delhi Airport.

Expressing his gratitude after receiving the honour, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said, "I am deeply grateful for this prestigious recognition. This honour motivates me to continue my journey of promoting creativity, culture, tourism, hospitality, and international cooperation through the mediums of media, films, and education at the global level."

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Dr. Sandeep Marwah proudly introduced the concept of "Film and Cultural Tourism" to the English vocabulary nearly four decades ago. Honouring and strengthening these visionary ideas through continuous action, he has successfully attracted more than three million visitors to Marwah Studios from 156 countries of the world, while Noida Film City has witnessed an incredible footfall of around ninety million people over the years. His pioneering efforts have significantly contributed to positioning India as a global hub for cinema, culture, media, and creative tourism.

The event witnessed the presence of several distinguished personalities from the hospitality, tourism, and corporate sectors including K.B. Kachru, Chairman of Radisson Hotels; Sudhanshu Saxena; Rajan Bahadur; Sunil Mathur; Mohd. Shoeb; Sanjay Kaushik; Shankar Bharadwaj; Dr Danish Shaikh; Sujan Ganguly; Anupam Vohra and many other eminent dignitaries from the industry.

The gathering celebrated the remarkable achievements and leadership of Dr. Marwah, who has consistently worked towards strengthening India's position in the fields of media, entertainment, tourism promotion, hospitality education, and cultural diplomacy through numerous national and international initiatives.

The evening concluded with appreciation for the collective efforts of industry leaders in building stronger collaborations between hospitality, tourism, and creative industries while recognizing individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to these sectors.

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