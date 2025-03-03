PNN

London [United Kingdom], March 3: In a remarkable tribute to his extraordinary contributions to the world of art and culture, Dr. Sandeep Marwah was honoured by H.E. Richard Ravalomanana, the Vice President of Madagascar, for completing 40 illustrious years in the creative arts. Dr. Marwah, a visionary leader and global cultural icon, has dedicated his life to promoting art, cinema, media, and education on an international scale, earning worldwide recognition for his pioneering work.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City, has been nominated as a Cultural Ambassador by 83 countries--a world record in itself. His immense influence has extended across 8,500 events, welcoming a staggering three million visitors from 156 countries to his iconic Marwah Studios in Noida Film City. His unwavering dedication to cultural diplomacy has positioned him as a bridge between nations, using art and media as powerful tools of global unity.

A passionate educator and mentor, Dr. Marwah has taught and trained more than 35,000 students from 145 countries. As the Chancellor of AAFT University, he leads 18 departments dedicated to creative education, shaping the future of over 12,000 students. His educational initiatives continue to empower young minds, providing them with the skills and opportunities needed to excel in the media and creative industries.

Dr. Marwah holds yet another unparalleled record as the producer of the largest number of short films in the world. His impact extends far beyond filmmaking--he chairs more than 100 creative organizations, fostering global collaboration in media, arts, and culture. His relentless efforts in promoting journalism and Asian unity have led to the official recognition of February 12th as International Day of Journalism and April 2nd as Asian Unity Day.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah's journey is a testament to the power of creativity, perseverance, and leadership. His remarkable achievements have placed India at the forefront of the global creative industry, inspiring generations to embrace art, culture, and media as a means of international collaboration. His recognition by the Vice President of Madagascar is yet another milestone in his illustrious career, reaffirming his status as a true cultural ambassador of the world.

Speaking at the event, H.E. Richard Ravalomanana the Vice President of Madagascar praised Dr. Marwah's dedication to global cultural promotion, stating: "Dr. Sandeep Marwah's incredible journey in the world of arts and media has been truly inspiring. His contributions in fostering international cultural exchange and his relentless efforts in education, media, and filmmaking have set new benchmarks. Recognizing his achievements is a privilege, as his work continues to strengthen the creative industries worldwide and bring nations closer together."

While receiving the honor, Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his gratitude, stating: "I am deeply humbled to receive this recognition from the esteemed Vice President of Madagascar. My journey in the creative world has been fueled by a passion for art, cinema, and education. This honor is not just for me but for the entire creative community that has worked tirelessly to promote cultural exchange and unity. I remain committed to strengthening artistic collaborations and fostering new opportunities for young talent globally."

