Business News | Dr Sonal Parihar from Jodhpur Shines at Cannes 2026 with Her Unique Ensemble Created by Used Computer Chips

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], May 25: Presented at the Cannes Film Festival, Dr. Sonal Parihar -- renowned gynecologist (MD, MRCOG), educationist, health influencer, Mrs India Earth 2017, and Mrs Earth International 2018 -- represented the spirit of the modern Indian woman on a global platform. With over 26 years dedicated to women's healthcare and a digital community of 3 millions subscribers in YouTube and 266k followers in Instagram. She continues to inspire through education, empowerment, and purpose-driven influence. Heartfelt gratitude to Mrs India (MIQS) for this incredible opportunity to represent India at Cannes and celebrate not just fashion, but meaningful storytelling through culture and identity.

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This couture piece is a dialogue between the fading soul of hand craftsmanship and the growing dominance of machine-made fashion.

Designed by Prashik Pushplata Sukhnandan and Ineet Randhawa along with the talented team from Chandigarh University under the guidance of Dr. Shalini Gaur, this couture ensemble is a powerful reflection of heritage in a rapidly digital world. Inspired by Renaissance grandeur and the fading beauty of handcrafted artistry, the look combines sculpted corsetry, dramatic noir drapes, and timeless craftsmanship.

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The corset is created using discarded computer parts from embroidery machinery, symbolising the growing dominance of machine-made fashion, while the wooden shoulder hoops are inspired by traditional embroidery frames used by Indian artisans for generations. Through this ensemble, the designers aim to honour the patience, artistry, and human touch behind every handcrafted creation while drawing attention to the importance of preserving India's rich artisan heritage.

"An ode to Renaissance grandeur, this saree gown reimagines royal architecture into wearable couture."

Every detail is designed to embody power and poetry -- where heritage meets modern femininity, and fashion becomes a living portrait of royalty.

'A garment not merely worn, but inhabited -- like a queen seated within her own masterpiece.'

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