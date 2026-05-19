Business News | Dr. Vivek Bindra and Bada Business Private Limited Help Akupaad Marketing Pvt. Ltd. Achieve 340% Revenue Growth and Expand Across Uttar Pradesh

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 19: Akupaad Marketing Pvt. Ltd. (AMPL), a Raebareli-based solar EPC company founded by Mr. Sachin Srivastva, has recorded remarkable business growth following its strategic partnership with Dr. Vivek Bindra and Bada Business Private Limited.

Also Read | Who Is Saayoni Ghosh? UP BJP Leader Pradeep Dixit Sparks Outrage With INR 1 Crore 'Beheading Reward' Against TMC MP.

The company, which operates in the renewable energy sector, has strengthened its financial position, expanded operational capacity, and accelerated its regional footprint across Uttar Pradesh through a structured business transformation approach.

With more than 15 years of experience in the solar industry, AMPL provides solar installation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company focuses on delivering energy-efficient systems that significantly reduce electricity costs while advancing the adoption of sustainable, clean energy solutions.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 8-Month-Old Infant on Ventilator After Mother Allegedly Forces Her to Drink Acid in Khairthal-Tijara.

Before entering into partnership with Bada Business Private Limited, AMPL faced several operational and financial limitations that restricted its growth potential. Despite increasing market demand for solar infrastructure, the company was functioning from a single branch in Raebareli with a monthly installation capacity of nearly 100 sites.

A major challenge for the company was the financial pressure created by its annual EMI burden of approximately ₹5 crore.

The high finance costs impacted liquidity and limited the company's ability to invest in operational scale, infrastructure development, and geographic expansion. In addition, the absence of structured systems and technology-enabled processes created inefficiencies in execution and project management.

Following its partnership with Dr. Vivek Bindra and Bada Business Private Limited, the company initiated a comprehensive restructuring and growth strategy to improve operational efficiency and achieve long-term scalability.

One of the key areas of transformation was strategic repositioning. AMPL transitioned from operating as a conventional EPC contractor to positioning itself as a technology-driven solar platform. This shift helped the company create stronger differentiation in the market while improving credibility among customers and future growth stakeholders.

Bada Business Private Limited also supported the company in implementing a more scalable and process-oriented operational framework. Technology integration and process digitization reduced dependency on manual systems and improved execution monitoring, customer transparency, and workflow efficiency across projects.

Alongside operational restructuring, AMPL undertook debt restructuring initiatives that significantly improved the company's financial stability. The annual EMI burden was reduced from ₹5 crore to ₹2 crore, resulting in a finance cost reduction of more than 60% annually. The improved cash flow enabled the company to reinvest resources into growth, expansion, and execution capabilities.

The results of these strategic interventions became visible in the company's operational and financial performance. AMPL expanded from one branch in Raebareli to six operational locations across Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, and Bahraich.

At the same time, the company increased its monthly installation capacity from 100 sites to nearly 500 sites per month, representing a fivefold increase in execution scale.

Financially, AMPL achieved revenue growth of 340% while profit after tax (PAT) grew by more than 350%. The company now expects projected revenue growth of over 800% during the next two years as it continues to strengthen its position within the renewable energy ecosystem.

In addition to operational improvements, Bada Business Private Limited also worked closely with the company on investment readiness and strategic positioning. This included building a strong business narrative, aligning the company for future fundraising opportunities, and preparing it for institutional partnerships and long-term expansion.

AMPL has also aligned its business roadmap with government renewable energy initiatives and the National Solar Mission, enabling the company to effectively leverage subsidies and policy-driven opportunities in the solar sector.

Speaking about the company's growth journey, Mr. Sachin Srivastva said, "Our partnership with Bada Business Private Limited has transformed the way we approach business growth and scalability. We have been able to reduce financial pressure, improve operational efficiency, and expand rapidly into new markets. The growth we are witnessing today is the result of strategic planning, structured execution, and long-term vision."

AMPL's transformation demonstrates how financial restructuring, operational alignment, and strategic business mentorship can help emerging companies scale effectively in high-growth industries.

From operating as a single-location solar EPC company to becoming a rapidly expanding multi-city solar platform, the company's journey reflects the impact of structured growth under the guidance of Dr. Vivek Bindra and Bada Business Private Limited.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)