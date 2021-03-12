New Delhi [India], March 12(ANI/NewsVoir): Thriwe, the leading Indian consumer benefits marketplace for brands to plan their consumer strategy, today announced that the company has exclusively partnered with DragonPass with an ambition to enhance the customer experience of Thriwe's Indian clients on global travel as well as to provide best in class hospitality to inbound DragonPass' global clients.

Through the tie-up, Thriwe is all set to re-Engineer the Airport Services Ecosystem by providing Indian Travellers access to airport services in over 130 countries globally. The services include access to world-class lounges, meet & assist services, Airport transfers, Airport Dining and Limousine services at airport terminals.

The uniqueness of this association lies in the fact that both, Thriwe and DragonPass are technology-driven organizations providing a seamless experience to the travellers which are not only transparent, convenient and safe but contactless which is new normal in the post COVID era.

From a birds-eye view, the alliance offers an unprecedented opportunity for a comprehensive go-to-market strategy wherein encapsulating every single touchpoint in the airport ecosystem through a rich bouquet of global offerings.

Rom Remy, Managing Director, APAC, DragonPass, said, "There couldn't be a better alignment and partnership than with Thriwe as both companies have technology and customer service at their core. India is a unique market with phenomenal growth and DragonPass is looking to leverage its experience and know-how to create unique products & services, adding value to the loyalty offering that Thriwe has crafted over the years."

Mark Koch, a Group CEO, Dragonpass, said, "We are delighted to have formed a close partnership with thriwe, DragonPass have the greatest respect for the management at thriwe, and I have personally known Dhruv for many years, and believe we will achieve great things together."

Dhruv Verma, Thriwe's Founder & CEO, said, "Our Travel services' mission is to be "The Most Trusted Consumer Strategy Specialist" in the Airport services space. The addition of DragonPass' noteworthy global reach to our extensive Indian operations will allow us to continue to magnify our high standard customer offering to give clients even more global choice and comfort."

Adding to Dhruv's opinion, Swati Sharma, Thriwe's Co-founder & COO, said, "Thriwe & DragonPass association will drive substantial value to both, our corporate and individual clients. Our technology-enabled platform concentration not only addresses this demand but also, fills in the space between offline merchants and online travellers via utilizing robust technology and customer data analytics."

Thriwe is a technology-driven B2B Consumer Benefits Marketplace catering to both National and International Markets. Founded in the year 2011 with headquarters in India and offices across UAE, Singapore, London & Florida; Thriwe provides an ecosystem that delivers premium Customer Acquisition, Retention, & Allegiance services to the world's leading Financial Institutions & Card Networks, empowering them to invigorate engagement with their most valuable customers.

Thriwe runs India's largest modernistically-enabled Golf management platform and now, has evolved to offer a host of lifestyle, wellness, entertainment & shopping benefits via its flagship subscription-based digital program "We-Live". The company has enabled 30000+ partnerships and along with 5 million+ transactions so far.

To know more about thriwe, please visit, thriwe.com.

DragonPass, established in the year 2005 is the world-leading Airport/Railway station digital platform provider with more than 10 million members worldwide and offering global lounge access & dining benefits to both business and leisure travellers.

DragonPass is the first and to date the only company able to fully digitize the entire customer journey through the Airport Ecosystem worldwide.

DragonPass ensures service enablement through its offices in Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Manchester to drive engagement and offer a world-class travel experience to their customers. DragonPass provides a refined, plug & play white label travel solution that features airport lounges, dining, retail & limousine service. Easy to launch and simple to use across both web and mobile, and offers a solution that can enhance customer engagement.

