Business News | DRI Seizes 105 Kg Ganja in Bihar, Arrests 2; Narcotics Worth Rs 46.5 Crore Seized in State over Past Year

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 104.9 kg of ganja in Bihar and arrested two persons involved in its transportation under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the Ministry of Finance said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the seizure was made on May 30 as part of DRI's ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking and dismantle narcotics supply networks across the country.

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The ministry's statement said that over the past year, the DRI's Lucknow Zonal Unit has seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances worth nearly Rs 46.5 crore in the illicit market in Bihar and arrested 31 people in connection with various cases.

The seizures made during this period include 107.5 kg of charas, 1,277.81 kg of ganja, 18.92 kg of high-grade hydroponic weed, 6 kg of cocaine, 112.8 grams of heroin and 8,012 bottles of illegally diverted codeine-based cough syrup.

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According to the statement, DRI has carried out coordinated operations targeting organised syndicates involved in the trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, in line with the Government of India's vision of a "Nasha Mukt Bharat" (Drug-Free India).

The ministry also highlighted another major operation carried out by the DRI's Cochin Unit under Operation 'Chakravyuh', in which substantial quantities of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, including methaqualone, methamphetamine and hashish oil, were seized at Kochi, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram.

The statement said these operations demonstrate DRI's continued vigilance and focused efforts to dismantle organised drug trafficking networks operating through both domestic and international channels.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding society from the menace of narcotic drugs, the Ministry in its statement added. (ANI)

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