New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday said three persons have been detained in connection with the recovery and seizure of 11.94 kg of heroin worth Rs 84 crore.

The agency said on the basis of specific intelligence, an Indian national, who had arrived from Harare to Mumbai via Nairobi vide Kenya Airways was intercepted yesterday.

Upon her arrival, the examination of baggage of the passenger resulted in the recovery and seizure of 11.94 kg of creamish coloured granules. On testing with narcotics field testing kit, the substance tested positive for presence of Heroin, a narcotic drug covered under the NDPS Act,1985.

According to DRI, the seized NDPS substance, collectively weighing 11.94 kg, is valued at Rs 84 crore in the Illicit market. The substance was ingeniously concealed inside the trolley bags and in file folders.

The passenger informed that the drugs were handed over to her in Harare and the same were to be delivered to two persons in Mumbai. Acting swiftly, DRI officers identified and nabbed the said recipients who had come to receive the passenger and the contraband, from outside the Mumbai airport.

The passenger along with two recipients had been arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act,1985. DRI said further investigation is being carried out. (ANI)

