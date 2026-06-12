Business News | DRI Seizes 71 Lakh Smuggled Cigarettes Worth Rs 14 Crore in North East

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): In a major crackdown on cigarette smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized around 71 lakh foreign-origin cigarettes worth nearly Rs 14 crore in the North Eastern Region, as per a statement by the Ministry of Finance.

According to the release, DRI had been carrying out multiple coordinated operations in the region. The operations, conducted since May 2026, led to the arrest of four individuals involved in the illegal trade. Furthermore, the agency worked closely with local enforcement authorities to track the movement of contraband and prevent illegal sales in the region.

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In a major crackdown against the smuggling of foreign-origin cigarettes, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) carried out multiple coordinated operations in the North-Eastern Region.

"Since May 2026, operations conducted by DRI have led to a total seizure of about 71,00,000 sticks of foreign-origin smuggled cigarettes across the North Eastern Region, valued cumulatively at approximately Rs. 14 crore and along with the arrest of 4 persons," the release said.

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According to the release, DRI seized over 45 lakh sticks of foreign-origin cigarettes, including brands like Mond, XSo, ORIS, and Patron, in Mizoram on June 11, 2026, which was highlighted as one of the major operations.

"Among major operations, DRI seized more than 45 lakh sticks of foreign-origin cigarettes of brands such as Mond, XSo, ORIS and Patron in Mizoram on 11th June 2026," the release added.

Furthermore, this operation was carried out with the assistance of the "34th Battalion, Assam Rifles."

One person has been arrested in the case. According to a preliminary investigation, "the cigarettes were smuggled into the country from Myanmar through the Zokhawthar sector along the Indo-Myanmar border."

Furthermore, an additional 26 lakh such cigarettes have been seized, and 3 persons have been arrested, in a string of operations in the last few weeks. (ANI)

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