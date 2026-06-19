Business News | DRIIV and AIVOT AI Sign MoU to Bring Patented Deep Tech Solutions

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 19: AIVOT AI, a leading AI and technology company, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation (DRIIV), a science and technology cluster under the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India. The partnership accelerates the deployment of AIVOT AI's proprietary, patented technologies to address critical infrastructure challenges in rural healthcare and agriculture.

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The collaboration focuses on transitioning high-impact innovations from the laboratory directly to large-scale public implementation. Central to this MoU is the rollout of AIVOT AI's non-invasive healthcare diagnostic solutions, designed to provide accessible, reliable and timely primary medical screening for individuals in remote villages without requiring traditional lab infrastructure. Additionally, the partnership will scale AIVOT's "SoilTech" platform, an advanced agricultural tool that equips rural farmers with actionable soil data to improve crop yields and ecological health and enabling a cognitive AI-powered gaming tool to conduct psychometric assessments of students, helping identify their strengths, aptitudes, and capabilities, and guiding them toward suitable career paths, including but not limited to personalized career recommendations and skill development.

"At AIVOT AI, we believe deep tech must drive grassroots impact," said Alok Kumar Tiwari, Founder and CEO of AIVOT AI. "This partnership with DRIIV accelerates our mission to deploy our patented innovations--from non-invasive rural healthcare diagnostics to advanced SoilTech-- committed to empowering citizens and contributing to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's vision of an AI-powered, digitally inclusive, and future-ready India.

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"DRIIV is committed to bridging the gap between cutting-edge research and real-world implementation," stated Mr. Krishna Kumar Gaur, Head-Institutional Relations (IR), DRIIV, under the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India. "Our collaboration with AIVOT AI perfectly aligns with our mandate to build a robust ecosystem where deep tech innovations can thrive and solve critical challenges at the grassroots level. By bringing these advanced healthcare and agricultural technologies to rural communities, we are actively contributing to the technological empowerment and socio-economic growth of the nation."

By integrating with DRIIV's national network, AIVOT AI aligns its research with the mandate to create a "Triple-Helix" ecosystem of industry, academia, and government bodies. The joint initiatives will directly support the Government of India's broader Viksit Bharat objectives by delivering scalable science and technology solutions that improve the ease of living for the common citizen.

About AIVOT AI (Web: https://www.aivot.ai/):

AIVOT AI is an advanced AI and technology solutions organization specializing in patented proprietary models, IoT, and deep tech development. The company builds scalable infrastructure across high-impact sectors including agriculture, healthcare, law enforcement, and enterprise analytics.

About DRIIV (Web: https://www.driiv.co.in/):

Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation (DRIIV) is an S&T cluster of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India. DRIIV's mandate is to foster collaboration among diverse stakeholders to validate, pilot, and deploy transformative, sustainable technologies from 'lab to market.'

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