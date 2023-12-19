BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: A groundbreaking partnership between Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndianOil Corporation Limited, the IndianOil Kotak Credit Card, has been launched to revolutionise the way we refuel. This innovative fuel credit card offers customers substantial savings and credit card reward points, making it the perfect companion for anyone looking to cut down on their fuel costs.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 2nd ODI vs South Africa: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Gqeberha.

IndianOil Kotak Credit Card: Your Fuel Savings Companion

Imagine a credit card that not only simplifies your financial transactions but also provides significant savings on fuel expenses. The IndianOil Kotak Credit Card is precisely that and more. This fuel-based card entitles customers to up to 5% savings (in the form of reward points and fuel surcharge waiver) on IndianOil fuel transactions. This ensures that every refuelling trip delivers more value for your money. Beyond fuel savings, use the card for your dining and grocery expenditures and enjoy a 2% saving benefit. Powered by Rupay, this card combines convenience, rewards, and savings into one powerful package. Plus, the eligibility criteria couldn't be simpler - all you need is to be an Indian citizen aged between 18 and 65 years.

Also Read | Donate for Desh Campaign: Congress Collects Rs 1.06 Crore From Over 47,500 Donors in Eight Hours After Launching Online Crowdfunding Campaign.

Best Rewards with IndianOil Kotak Credit Card

The IndianOil Credit Card isn't just another card in your wallet; it's a ticket to premier rewards. Here's how you can make the most of this credit card:

* Save 4% as Reward Points on IndianOil Fuel Spends

Every time you use your IndianOil Kotak Credit Card to refuel at IndianOil outlets, you'll earn 24 reward points for every Rs. 150 spent. These points can accumulate up to a cap of 1200 reward points per statement cycle, ensuring that your fuel purchases lead to substantial savings.

* Save 2% as Reward Points on Grocery and Dining Spends

When you dine out or shop for groceries using this card, you'll enjoy a 2% savings. It equates to earning 12 reward points for every Rs. 150 spent, capped at 800 reward points per statement cycle. These points can quickly add up, making your everyday expenses more rewarding. The offer on dining only applies to specific merchant categories: 5812, 5814, 5813, 5411, 5311, 5399, 5422, 5451, 5499, and 5441.

* 0.5% Back as Reward Points on All Other Spends

It's not just fuel, dining, and groceries; your IndianOil Kotak Credit Card also rewards you with 0.5% back as reward points on all other expenditures. Earn 3 reward points for every Rs. 150 spent on various other categories.

* 1000 Reward Points as Welcome Benefit

To kickstart your journey with the IndianOil Kotak Credit Card, you'll receive a generous welcome benefit of 1000 reward points when you spend Rs. 500 within 30 days of card issuance. A heartening start to a rewarding journey!

Additional Benefits for Cardholders -The perks of the IndianOil Kotak Credit Card continue beyond fuel savings and rewards. Here are some more benefits that enhance the overall cardholder experience:

* Annual Fee Waiver

The card is budget-friendly, sporting an annual fee of Rs. 449. But it is even better to waive this fee on spending Rs50,000 in the previous anniversary year. This arrangement ensures you can maximise your benefits without the added cost.

* Fuel Surcharge Waiver

You can wave goodbye to fuel surcharges. The IndianOil Kotak Credit Card offers a 1% fuel surcharge waiver on transactions between Rs.100 and Rs. 5000, with a maximum surcharge waiver of Rs.100 per statement cycle, exclusively at IndianOil outlets. This waiver means significant savings every time you fill up your tank.

* Personal Accident Insurance

As a cardholder, you'll also receive personal accident insurance coverage of Rs. 2,00,000 on your IndianOil Kotak Credit Card. This feature ensures an added sense of security and peace of mind.

* Concierge Services

The card doesn't just focus on finances; it also pampers you with concierge services. You can avail of personal concierge and assistance for various services, including gift and flower delivery, restaurant referrals and bookings, car rentals, golf reservations, movie ticket bookings, and much more.

* Add-on Card

With the IndianOil Kotak Credit Card, you can get a free add-on card, extending all the benefits you enjoy on your primary credit card. What's more, you can set the spending limit on your add-on card per your requirements and track your expenditures separately for each add-on card.

In a world where fuel expenses can weigh heavily on your monthly budget, the IndianOil Kotak Credit Card is a refreshing solution. It not only helps save money on fuel but also rewards you for your other everyday expenses. It's your key to an economical and rewarding fueling experience, making each refuel a chance to drive with savings.

The IndianOil Kotak Credit Card is your ticket to a smarter and more economical way to fuel up while enjoying the benefits of a feature-packed credit card.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)