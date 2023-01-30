New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are expected to play a significant role in changing the logistics industry in India, providing a fast and efficient way to deliver packages. Eminent Air, a drone start-up, that was founded with an aim to leverage drone technology to transform and revolutionize the logistics industry, added its first drone to its fleet. The company showcased its first-ever, one-of-its-kind drone, with a parachute integrated system as part of an event to mark its inaugural flight.

The inaugural flight was part of a live demonstration that was conducted to highlight the capability and features of the drone.

Also Read | We Are All Extremely Grateful to the Audience and Media for Supporting the Film … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

A complete custom-built design, the take-off weight of the unmanned aerial vehicle is upto 35 kg in a single pickup, and has the capability to do multiple drops. It can cover a maximum distance of over 60 kms in about 60 mins in a single mission, depending upon the load. The distance travelled by the drone is inversely proportional to the weight it carries.

Eminent Air is uncompromising in its dedication to providing safety and, as a result, provides environmentally friendly transportation options with no carbon footprint. The drone comes with a "Parachute Integrated System" as part of this promise, which ensures safe and dependable delivery of items and eliminates any potential risk during the operation. The variable lifting capability of the drone allows it to carry payload in multiple configuration using multiple batteries. Furthermore, the payload compartment of the drone is equipped with an 'Insulated Vaccine Carrier' that keeps temperature-sensitive items like vaccines and medicines, safe.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Woman Ends Life After Two Lovers Confront Her on WhatsApp for Being in Relationship With Them; Arrested for Abetting Suicide.

Expressing delight on their first official showcase of the drone, Priyank Varshney, Founder and CEO of Eminent Air, said, "We are delighted to add and showcase our first drone. It is a special day as it marks our official entry into the world of drone deliveries that are poised to truly revolutionise the way transportation of goods are done in India."

"The much-needed government's push has created a great opportunity for the world of drone deliveries. At Eminent Air, we would like to be a worthy partner to our Honourable Prime Minister's vision to make India a global drone hub. We are on a mission to truly revolutionize the way goods and essentials are transported, and would like to operate safe and reliable transportation solutions. Our drones will be able to send supplies to far-flung, unreachable areas, rugged mountains, to hospitals and to farmers."

Eminent Air specializes in providing safe and reliable transportation solutions for making the fastest, most efficient contact-free deliveries. It will offer services across the country to all the major states and districts. The industries that Eminent Air will service includes E-Commerce, Healthcare, Retail, Logistics, and Agriculture.

Eminent Air was founded with the vision to leverage and operate Drone Technology in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ji's vision of Gati Shakti and Atmanirbhar Bharat leaving zero carbon footprint.

Eminent Air specialises in 'On Demand Logistics' through the medium of Drones. Eminent Air's team of professionals, experts, and technologists is prepared to set up, integrate, and operate "Drones as a Service" from any location to meet your logistical requirements with the least possible disruption to your current process. The team has experience in aviation operations, technology, and regulations.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)