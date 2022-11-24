Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Smoothies have established themselves as the next big thing in the beverage market.

With the consumers more conscious about what they have it is no surprise that smoothies have become a go-to choice for the urban consumer.

Drunken Monkey - Asia's biggest smoothie chain having more than 130 outlets, has been in the forefront promoting the consumption of fresh fruit smoothies.

This season Drunken Monkey celebrates the "Top 3 Peoples' Choice" smoothies and smoothie bowls. Liked and loved by one and all, they have been a favourite among every age group, be it teenagers, youth, or middle-aged customer.

These amazing smoothies have stood tall amongst over 200 options by no small margin. In short, an absolute must-try before you die. These smoothies and smoothie bowls are perfectly blended with fully fresh fruits, veggies, dry fruits, nuts, and healthy seeds. Drunken Monkey's "Peoples' Choice" smoothies are not only delicious to the taste buds but super healthy as well. A rare combination indeed.

Top 3 Peoples' Choice - Smoothie Bowls

1. Dry Fruit Smoothie Bowl - A wholesome bowl from the deserts of sahara packed with dates, figs, granola, caramel, cashews, and almonds blended with apple, chikoo, coconut milk, banana, topped with pumpkin seeds, and pecan nuts.

2. Chocolate and love Smoothie Bowl - A sumptuous and healthy bowl packed with love, chocolate, hazelnut, oreo blended with apple, chikoo, banana, and coconut milk, topped with cashews, almonds, pumpkin seeds, and choco chips.

3. Choco Almond Smoothie bowl - This tasty and appetizing bowl is filled with a lot of nutrients and vitamins, blended with chocolate, granola, apple, banana, chikoo, Nutella, coconut milk topped with almonds and cashews.

Top 3 Peoples' Choice - Smoothies

1. Nutcase smoothie - Delicious, decadent, and yet full of minerals, this delicious drink made of almonds, cashews, figs, and dates will make you go nuts! Please your taste buds with this smoothie that does great things for your body as well. Blended with dates, figs, almonds, cashews, and 10 per cent dairy.

2. Crazy stupid smoothie - A crazy blend that might sound simply stupid! This blend of fruits, dry fruits, and nutritional seeds with dairy is unbelievably delicious and awesome. Blended with watermelon, apple, chikoo, blueberry, almonds, cashews, and 10 per cent dairy.

3. Cereal and malt meal smoothie - This smoothie will be your perfect meal replacement. This meal smoothie is a perfect energy booster to help you work through the day. Blended with apple, banana, granola, muesli, cereal, malt cashew, almonds and 10 per cent dairy.

Drunken Monkey is one of India's largest smoothie chain founded by Samrat Reddy. The brand believes that nature has a lot to offer to us and strives in creating unique and delicious smoothie blends that are both functional and fun-ranging from detox, meal replacements, hydration, and protein smoothies, to healthy veggie smoothies and hangover warriors.

Drunken Monkey has one of the most versatile menus on the planet and offers over 200 types of Smoothies and Smoothie Bowls made from specially blended combinations of fruits, healthy veggies, dry fruits, and healthy seasonings like sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, chia and basil seeds. All the blends are completely natural and are made fresh with zero addition of any artificial flavors, sugars, preservatives or any kind of concentrates.

For more information, please visit website www.thedrunkenmonkey.in.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

