Business News | Dubai-Based Home Appliance Brand Gratus Makes South India Debut in Belagavi in the Presence of UAE & Oman Delegations

VMPL

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], May 25: Gratus, Dubai,-headquartered consumer electronics and home appliance brand, formally marked its South India debut in Belagavi, Karnataka, in association with Manickbag Group, in the presence of senior delegations from the United Arab Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman, along with industry leaders, distributors, retailers, and business partners from across the region. The occasion also marked the celebration of 15 successful years of Gratus, a brand that has built a strong reputation across the Middle East for offering innovative, world-class home appliances and consumer durable products at accessible pricing.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Man Who S*xually Assaulted and Killed Class 12 Student Awarded Double Death Sentence.

Headquartered in Sharjah, UAE, Gratus has established itself as a modern home appliance brand focused on making everyday living smarter, safer, and more efficient through innovation-driven technology and contemporary European-inspired designs. Founded by Mr. Raju Shetty, who has been steering the brand's growth across the Middle East since 2013, Gratus has grown into a trusted lifestyle brand with a portfolio of over 300 innovative products available across more than 1,000 selling points in international markets. VMNR Global Tech Pvt Ltd is the Indian counterpart for Gratus brand and offers for Indian markets major product categories like air conditioners, QLED televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, water dispensers, infrared cooking ranges, ovens, and a wide range of small home appliances. At the centre of its India expansion is the brand's flagship range of Air Conditioners featuring 7-in-1 Convertible Technology, Gold Fin protection, 4-Way Swing functionality, and cooling capabilities of up to 52°C. Backed by 15 years of expertise in handling Dubai's extreme temperatures of up to 60°C, Gratus aims to deliver powerful and reliable cooling solutions suited for Indian households.

At the launch, the company also showcased its latest QLED televisions, dishwashers, air coolers, and its advanced Infrared Cooker designed for efficient and flame-free cooking. Unlike conventional cooking systems, the Gratus Infrared Cooker uses precision infrared technology to deliver faster heating, enhanced safety, improved control, and greater energy efficiency, aligning with the evolving lifestyle needs of modern Indian consumers. With its India entry, Gratus aims to bring Dubai-grade innovation and globally inspired product standards to Indian households through strong regional partnerships and an expanding distribution network.

Also Read | 'Don 3' Row: 'Dhurandhar' Star Ranveer Singh BANNED by Film Body Amid Dispute With Farhan Akhtar.

Belagavi was strategically selected as the launch city for the South Indian market owing to its rapidly growing commercial ecosystem and its importance as a business hub connecting Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra. As part of its India growth strategy, Gratus has partnered with VMNR Global Tech Pvt. Ltd. and Disha Corporation, reinforcing its long-term commitment to relationship-driven expansion and deeper regional market penetration. The launch event was organised by the Regional Manager for Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra, Mr. Shidling Bhangi. The Regional Manager for Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Mr. Sanjay Patki, and the Tamil Nadu Regional Manager, Mr. Rammohan, were also present at the occasion.

The event gained international significance with the participation of distinguished delegations from the UAE and Oman. The UAE delegation included Mr. Mr. Manea Mohammed Ali Lamesh & Mr. Ebrahim Saif and, while the Oman delegation included Mr. Al Mazroui Said Rashid Suhail, Abu Saif and Mr. Mubarak Saif Mubarak. The ceremony commenced with a traditional bouquet welcome, followed by the felicitation of the visiting delegates by Mr. Vivek Mishra MD of VMNR Global Tech Pvt Ltd and Mr. Raju Shetty, Founder of Gratus and Director of Disha Corporation FZE.

Speaking during the launch, Mr. Vivek Mishra stated, "Fifteen years is not just a milestone -- it reflects trust, consistency, and commitment towards consumers. With Gratus entering India, we look forward to introducing a new generation of modern home experiences backed by innovation, quality, and global standards."

Representing the UAE delegation, Mr. Manea Mohammed Ali Lamesh Alshehhi said, "The relationship between the UAE and India has always been built on trust, trade, and shared growth. Seeing a Dubai-born brand like Gratus receive such a warm welcome in Belagavi reflects the growing strength of this partnership."

The event was attended by the Directors of Manickbag Group -- Mr. Ramesh Shah, Mr. Bhushan Mirji, Mr. Sheel Mirji, and Mr. Swapnil Shah. Following the success of its earlier North India regional launch in 2025, Gratus now aims to accelerate its India expansion through innovative product offerings, strategic partnerships, and a strong focus on the evolving needs of modern Indian households.

About Gratus

Founded by Mr. Raju Shetty and headquartered in Sharjah, UAE, Gratus is a consumer electronics and home appliance brand committed to making everyday living smarter, safer, and more efficient through innovation-driven products and contemporary European-inspired design. Under Mr. Shetty's leadership since 2013, the brand has grown to offer over 300 innovative products available across more than 1,000 selling points internationally. The Gratus brand is brought in India by Mr. Vivek Mishra, MD, VMNR Global Tech in collaboration with Disha Corporation FZE. Gratus is bringing its flagship range of Air Conditioners, QLED Televisions, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Infrared Cookers, and a wide portfolio of home appliances to Indian households.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)