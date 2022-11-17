New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/GPRC): Dubcom Creative Private Limited is proud to announce the Rashtra Gaurav Tennis Tournament at the "Noida Stadium and Chilla Stadium" on 19th Nov and 20th Nov 2022 for Delhi-NCR Players (Corporate Tournament).

We are inviting Lawn Tennis Players from all age groups to be a part of the tournament and experience the thrill and enthusiasm of sports. We encourage players from all age groups to participate in the event. With this opportunity, we offer players an adventure and platform to showcase their competence. Our sole purpose is to promote the idea of fitness and sports in the country in the field of Tennis.

In association with several healthcare centres, Dubcom Creative launches one of the best corporate events in the region to offer support and confidence to existing and future tennis players of the country. This tournament is anticipated to boost the morale of Lawn Tennis Players and give us the confidence to organise many such events in future.

Dates: 19th - 20th November 2022

Location: Noida Stadium and Chilla Stadium

Timings: 7 am to 10 pm

Speculated No. of Matches: 142

Rewards: To promote the Sportsman Spirit, Dubcom Creative is also giving Prize Money to the Winning Players (Rs.7000/-) and Runners-Up (Rs.4000/-). The categories are Women's Open (15 years-35 years "Singles & Doubles") and Men's Open (15 years-35 years), 35+ and 45+, 55+ and 65+ (Singles & Doubles).

With prior experience in organising successful Tennis tournaments like in May 2022, Dubcom Creative is all set to bring in another thrilling opportunity for the players. We have 10 umpires, 10 ball boys and Tournament Director to judge the games. We are looking forward to a successful game this season and offer some visibility to the talent in our region.

Our Event Sponsors are:

Grant Thornton - It is one of the biggest organisations that offer accounting, tax, transaction, risk management and consulting services to companies and individuals alike. With a provision of end to end solutions, the company promotes the ideology of data analytics and futuristic technology incorporation in the software.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The bank offers the most affordable interest rates, comprehensive API solutions and smart personal and business banking support.

Healthskool: The company has pioneered the sale of medicines and other medical equipment through a fully functional e-commerce website. It offers affordability and swift delivery services for customers in India and abroad. It is one of the most trusted pharmacy brands. From Consultations to diagnostics and nursing care, it offers all.

Enerzal: It brings customers the best in class energy drinks for rehydration coupled with exceptional taste and diversity to help them become the foremost version of themselves.

Pietos.com:Pietos is an employee background verification company, offering cost-effective and genuine background verification checks to help mitigate risk.

Kailash Hospital: A Pioneer in Cardiac Care, it is a Multi-Specialty Hospital for patients across the globe.

Sumitra Hospital: A Multi-Speciality Hospital that has a strong reputation for the deliverance of exceptional care, 24*7 accessibility, best lab services and qualified medical professionals.

Tennishub: It is an online shopping platform that is specifically designed to assist tennis lovers in buying the right kind of rackets for themselves. There are several other accessories included as well.

Shahji: Shahji is a well-known brand for snacks, sweets and other food items. It is one of the leading businesses in the region for excellent dairy products.

Kondli Bazaar: It is the biggest wholesale market that offers a variety of Groceries, household requirements and numerous options from different brands.

Parmar Clinic: Dr (Col) Inderjit Singh Parmar (Retd.) owns Parmar Clinic. He is a Senior doctor with experience of 67 years. He served as a Dermatologist in various stations in the country.

Technifiber: The company offers flagship products like rackets and bags etc. to players and aspiring professionals. It concentrates on affordability and quality deliverance.

The Teamology: It is a media services agency that assists businesses in building a strong brand image for themselves. They focus on innovation, consulting, marketing and designing services.

Sewak Foundation: It is dedicated towards empowering the underprivileged children and the youth of our nation. Focus is laid on education, healthcare provisions and integration of livelihood programs.

