Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Dunzo, India's leading hyperlocal delivery platform, today announced that it is strengthening its fraud prevention capabilities through a partnership with global risk intelligence company SHIELD. Dunzo is the first quick commerce company in India that will leverage mobile-first risk intelligence to tackle fraud and stay ahead of emerging threats. The solution will help Dunzo build trust with their users by ensuring that genuine customers get maximum benefits while enjoying a seamless customer experience.

Dunzo will leverage SHIELD's AI-powered Device Intelligence solution to pinpoint all fraudulent activities in real time. The SHIELD ID - the global standard of device identification - will empower Dunzo to accurately determine the physical devices behind the creation of fake accounts and promo abuse. At the same time, the SHIELD Risk Indicators will expose devices running malicious apps and tools commonly associated with fraud, enabling Dunzo to take action against fraudulent accounts.

Also Read | Koo Layoffs: India's Twitter Rival Fires 30% of Its Staff As Tech Layoff Season Darkens.

Kongkan Saikia, Associate Director of Fraud Prevention at Dunzo, commented, "SHIELD's technology has become an important element in building Dunzo's strategy against fraud attacks. We're now able to instantly stop fraud attacks at the source, and better use our time on cases that truly require a human touch."

SHIELD's technology is uniquely able to stop fraud without requiring personally identifiable information, empowering Dunzo to maintain user privacy without compromising security. More importantly, the Dunzo team will be able to accelerate growth by ensuring that they are investing resources into genuine users as well as boosting customer satisfaction and retention. The identification of trusted devices, users, and accounts will increase order approval efficiencies and support even faster deliveries, all without the fear of fraud. This solidifies Dunzo's position as the most trusted choice for shoppers needing quick and reliable deliveries in India.

Also Read | Xiaomi At-Home Phone Setup Service Support for Senior Citizens Launched in India.

The roots of all fraud plaguing tech platforms - including those from the delivery and quick commerce industries - can be traced back to fake accounts. For example, fraudsters have been known to create large numbers of fake accounts to exploit limited time promotions, rack up referral bonuses, and snatch up coupons, leaving genuine users at a disadvantage. Fraudulent partners could also claim incentive bonuses they did not deserve by spoofing their location and claiming job completions.

Gautam Sehgal, Director at SHIELD, added, "Dunzo is a category-defining company whose brand name has become a verb, based on a well-earned reputation for speed and reliability. SHIELD is proud to partner Dunzo to support the scalability of its services and brand promise, making certain that its resources are channeled towards incentivizing genuine delivery partners and the growth of its authentic user base."

Living in the city, we never have enough time to do all the things we want to do. Dunzo can change the way you move things, and how you shop, and lets you access your city like never before. We're an app that connects you to the nearest delivery partner who can make purchases, pick up items from any store or restaurant in the city and bring them to you in the quickest time possible, 24x7!

Started in 2015, with its headquarter in Bangalore, from the humble beginnings of a Whatsapp group, Dunzo has consistently proved its mettle as a convenience app and has grown from strength to strength, opening up verticals like Dunzo Daily, our online grocery ordering portal and Dunzo for Business, an exclusive platform for merchants and business owners.

Through strong technological l capabilities and a business model that focuses on operational efficiency, Dunzo aims at revolutionizing India's logistics and retail space. Currently, we are fully operational in 8 cities and counting!

SHIELD is the world's leading risk intelligence company that helps global organizations such as Mobile Premier League (MPL), Alibaba, ZestMoney, TrueMoney, Maya, A23, Pokerbaazi, and Witzeal stop fraud, build trust, and drive growth. We combine AI and explainable machine-learning algorithms to help all online businesses stay ahead of new and unknown fraud.

With offices in San Francisco, Miami, London, Berlin, Jakarta, Bengaluru, Beijing, Singapore, we are rapidly achieving our mission to enable trust for the world.

For more information, visit shield.com.

Media Enquiries:

Desmond Wongdesmond.wong@shield.com

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)