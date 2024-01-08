Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 8 (ANI): Netherlands-based companies are likely to sign potential investment agreements to the tune of 3.6 billion Euros at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which will officially kick off on Wednesday.

These possible investment agreements are expected in port, renewable energy, manufacturing, and nutrient products, Amlan Bora, Chief Representative for India cum Trade and Investment Commissioner, Netherlands Business Support Office (NBSO), told reporters.

NBSO is participating in the Vibrant Gujarat summit for the fourth time, and this time the delegation will be led by Netherlands Ambassador to India Marisa Gerards.

Among other key sectors they would look upon are food processing, logistics and maritime, renewable sectors.

Bora said the delegation will meet the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday for a trade networking reception.

"On the 10th, we have a NBSO seminar. The first time we are here as an organising partner with Vibrant Gujarat summit," Bora said.

"We will have multiple interfaces through other participation in other sectoral seminars, our speakers are participating in a renewable energy seminar, the green hydrogen seminar," he added.

During the press conference, Netherlands Business Support Office representative Bora also announced it is looking to open more offices in India. Currently, it has two offices - Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

A Dutch pavilion is being set up at the Vibrant Gujarat venue, with 11 companies participating in it. In another important announcement for the aviation space, Bora said talks are on flight simulators in India worth 250 million in with the Karnataka government.

"That's very relevant because the Indian aviation sector is going to grow. There will be huge shortage of pilots in the coming days. And there will be huge demand for training manpower to be able to meet the demands of the aviation industry."Meanwhile, coming to the much-awaited Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a large trade show on Tuesday. Industrialists from India and abroad will participate.

A release from the Gujarat government said more than 1,000 exhibitors from 20 countries across the world will participate in the trade show. Bookings for the entire area dedicated to the show have been completed.

The release added that about 100 countries are participating as visiting trade shows, while 33 countries are participating as partners. The trade show will have 13 halls based on various themes, including 'Make in Gujarat', and 'Self-reliant India'.

The trade show will be open to business visitors on January 10-11 and to the public on January 12-13.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was initiated by Narendra Modi in 2003, then chief minister, to put Gujarat on the world map of trade and industry. The tenth edition of the Summit will be held from January 10 to 12, 2024. For the smooth conduct of the event, several committees have been formed to look after various aspects of the summit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)