Business News | Eagle Home Entertainment and Surender Suneja Presents 'Kishkindhapuri' Set for Hindi TV Premiere on Zee Cinema on June 5

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 6: Prepare for a spine-chilling night of high-concept horror as Zee Cinema brings the highly anticipated World Television Premiere of Eagle Home Entertainment and Surender Suneja presents Kishkindhapuri: Radio Station on June 5 at 8:00 PM. Dubbed in Hindi for the very first time on television, this critical and commercial hit promises to deliver a masterclass in psychological dread and supernatural suspense.

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The Plot: When Dead Air Awakens

The film revolves around Raghava, his girlfriend Mythili, and their friends who run a commercial, night-time "ghost-themed walking tour" company. Looking for their next big destination, the group enters Suvarna Maya, an abandoned, vintage radio station on the edge of town.

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What begins as a fun thrill-seeking business venture takes a terrifying turn when they accidentally activate an antique radio board, awakening a dormant, malevolent spirit. The true horror unfolds when the team heads home, only to realize that the entity did not stay behind in the station--it has followed them back.

A Creative Team

Directed by the visionary filmmaker Koushik Pegallapati, the film breaks away from generic jump-scare tropes to focus on atmospheric tension and technical precision. The thriller features an ensemble cast:

- Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas delivers a career-best, grounded performance as Raghava.

- Anupama Parameswaran shines with a strong emotional portrayal as Mythili.

- Sandy Master provides a terrific, standout performance as the enigmatic Visravaputra.

- Supporting acts by Hyper Aadi and Sudarshan offer precise layers to the escalating plot.

Why 'Kishkindhapuri' is a Must-Watch

Unlike louder, conventional horror movies, Kishkindhapuri treats its environment as a tactile playground. The retro soundboards, switches, and blinking "on-air" lights serve as terrifying narrative tools. Coupled with an exceptional, high-octane background score by Chaitan Bharadwaj, the movie builds an auditory experience that lingers long after the credits roll.

Don't miss the ultimate test of survival. Turn off the lights, settle in, and experience the television event of the season.

Movie Details

- Movie: Kishkindhapuri: Radio Station (Hindi Dubbed Premiere)

- Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

- Time: 8:00 PM IST

- Channel: Zee Cinema

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