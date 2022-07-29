New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI/ATK): Ear Solutions Pvt. Ltd has brought a revolution by augmenting the hearing experience through the first Brilliant Sound Galaxy store in the National Capital. The store is operated by Ear solutions, one of the six diamond partners of Signia in India.

Located at O -1, First floor, Lajpat Nagar II, New Delhi, Delhi 110024, Brilliant Sound Galaxy is a one-stop store where one can discover the world of interactive hearing experiences, iconic innovations, products and services, and expert audiological advice.

Ear Solutions offers its consumers a wide range of services that includes hearing assessment, hearing aid consultation, and speech and language services. The company is committed to offering its customers state-of-the-art technology through its premium quality hearing products. In addition, the company focuses on taking care of the customer post-sales journey and thus has clinics across the country with dedicated support staff to address any issues.

Brilliant Sound Galaxy was conceptualized by Signia to enhance the user experience by helping them self-discover various aspects of hearing, self-screen their hearing, and experience hearing live with hearing aids. This new interactive store is truly home to modern-day hearing care. In the store, the company has deployed well-experienced audiologists who readily guide customers about the products that will suit them the best. These audiologists provide customized hearing care solutions for hearing impairment and similar ailments of customers.

"With the launch of BSG, we aim to transform how customers interact with hearing-aid products. The idea is to make the experience as interactive as possible so that they can make an informed decision and enhance their experience with sounds. We just don't want to elevate the satisfaction rate of our clients but also open the doors of inclusivity for them. We aim to provide affordable and best-in-class hearing solutions for our clients as we care about them. I am proud of being a part of this team who works round the clock to alleviate the pain of people with hearing loss." said Vishwajeet Vishnu, Managing Director, Ear Solutions.

Since its establishment in the year 2012, the company has been delivering its promise of inclusive service to its customers. Over the years, they have grown into a family of more than 100 certified audiologists. They are the authorized partners of Signia, Phonak, ReSound, Starkey and Oticon. Till date, they have dispensed over 2,00,000 hearing aids to more than 1,25,000 patients. Currently, Ear Solutions has 75+ centers in 20+ cities. Each of these facilities are well equipped and has experienced audiologists who are dedicated to providing the best possible care for their patients. Today, Ear Solutions has emerged as one of the fastest growing hearing aid companies in India and beyond. The BSG center is currently offering free appointments for hearing care consultation and Hearing Trial with any Signia device. Customers can simply call +917669505457 to book their appointment.

