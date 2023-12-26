BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and an online marketplace, presents a range of fixed deposit schemes from various trusted partners. Investors aiming for regular income can opt for non-cumulative FDs with periodic interest payouts.

Here are the FD issuers available on Bajaj Markets:

*Disclaimer: The mentioned interest rates are subject to change at the issuers' discretion. Utilise the FD calculator to estimate potential returns and plan investments efficiently for long- or short-term goals. Open an FD conveniently from home and enjoy benefits such as,

* Auto-renewal* Flexible tenors (7 days - 10 years),* Low minimum deposit, starting at Rs. 1,000* Tax deductions under Section 80C for tax-saver FDs,* Option for periodic interest payouts (monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual) To begin your savings journey, download the Bajaj Markets' app or visit the official website. Also, explore a range of other investment options like mutual funds, US Stocks, National Pension Scheme (NPS), and more.

