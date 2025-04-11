New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Co-founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip, Rikant Pittie, met Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani here on Friday and talked about strengthening tourism corridors between the two countries.

They explored MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) opportunities to simplify visa processes for travellers and explored ways to make travel seamless and accessible.

They also discussed the growing interest of Indian students in studying abroad and the potential for investments in Italy's hospitality sector.

Rikant Pittie said tourism is not just about travel, it's about building bridges across cultures and economies.

"It was my pleasure to meet the Deputy Prime Minister of Italy Mr Antonio Tajani. We talked about strengthening tourism corridors between India and Italy, a partnership with great potential. From enhancing MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) opportunities to simplifying visa processes for travellers, we explored ways to make travel seamless and accessible," Rikant Pittie said in a post on Linkedin.

"We also discussed the growing interest of Indian students in studying abroad and the potential for investments in Italy's hospitality sector. With EaseMyTrip's journey rooted in innovation and customer-centricity, I am looking forward for the possibilities this collaboration could have for both nations," he added.

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, is on a two-day visit to India. He met Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal earlier in the day.

Italy's Minister of University and Research Anna Maria Bernini called on Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday. India and Italy signed MoU to Boost Cooperation in Science and Technology

India and Italy held discussions last month in the national capital to enhance collaboration in key sectors such as agriculture, defence, space, infrastructure, and transport. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met Maria Tripodi, Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy, and Antonio Bartoli, the Italian Ambassador to India, to explore ways to boost bilateral trade and strengthen cooperation in these crucial areas. (ANI)

