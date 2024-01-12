BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 12: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is an online marketplace that offers various financial products, including fixed deposits from leading issuers. While investing in an FD, individuals can opt for flexible interest pay-out options to receive periodic returns.

Here are some of Bajaj Markets' partners and the FD rates offered by them:

Disclaimer: The aforementioned rates are subject to change at the issuer's discretion.

Investors can take advantage of attractive fixed deposit interest rates of up to 8.85% p.a., ensuring a competitive return on their investments. Here are a few other benefits of booking an FD:

* Flexible tenors starting from 7 days to 120 months* Low minimum deposit, starting at Rs. 1,000* Option for periodic interest payouts (monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual)* Tax deductions of up to Rs. 1.50 Lakhs under Section 80C (applicable on tax-saver FDs provided by banks)* FD calculator facility to determine total interest earned and matured amount

Invest now with Bajaj Markets and embark on a journey towards financial growth and stability. Explore a range of other investment products like Equity-linked Savings Scheme (ELSS), National Pension System (NPS), and more. Get started by downloading the app or visiting the official website.

