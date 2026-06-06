Business News | Eco Gadgets Takes Sustainability Beyond E-Waste with Community-Led Environmental Action

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 6: Sustainability focused startup Eco Gadgets is taking its commitment to the environment beyond responsible electronic consumption and into community action through a plantation and environmental awareness drive. In collaboration with Bhavishkya Trust, Eco Gadgets is organizing a plantation and community awareness drive on the occasion of World Environment Day.

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This initiative took place on June 5, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and aimed to bring local community members, volunteers, and event participants from both organizations to the event to engage in planting trees and promoting environmental awareness. The partners aimed to incite the public to be more aware of sustainability and promote the desire to take action in making the community more sustainable and greener.

Eco Gadgets functions in the circular economy, and due to this, the mission is to prolong the life cycles of electronic devices through reuse, repair, and responsible recycling. This initiative taken on World Environment Day is a way to demonstrate the company's belief and value of sustainability.

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Commenting on the initiative, Ankit Saraf, Founder of Eco Gadgets, said, "sustainability is often discussed once a product reaches the end of its lifecycle, but empathy towards nature starts with the first step. At Eco Gadgets, we deal with the problem of keeping e-waste at bay, and we believe responsible consumption needs to be done in all other sectors. While we do the work, we want to make people aware that responsible consumption and active work for nature is the only way we can achive a sustainable future."

This campaign is a testament to the collective work for people, and nature. The larger purpose of the drive is to make people aware that responsible work towards nature is of utmost importance, and it should be done both individually and collectively.As sustainability becomes an increasingly important priority for businesses and consumers alike, Eco Gadgets continues to advocate for practical, everyday actions that contribute to long-term environmental impact. The World Environment Day initiative represents another step in the company's broader vision of creating a more responsible and sustainable future.

About Eco Gadgets

Eco Gadgets is a circular economy-driven company committed to extending the lifecycle of consumer electronics through reuse, refurbishment, and responsible recycling. By promoting sustainable technology consumption and reducing electronic waste, the company aims to contribute to a more environmentally conscious future.

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