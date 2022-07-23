New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI/PNN): Ecole Intuit Lab, a French school of design and creative strategy, is opening the doors of its New Delhi campus to offer advanced courses in creative design and digital space.

The Ecole Intuit Lab India campuses offer six-degree courses at UG and PG levels. These courses include Undergraduate in Visual Communication and Digital Design, Undergraduate in Digital Product Design, Undergraduate in Game Art and Design (Ubisoft-powered curriculum), Undergraduate in Fine Arts, Postgraduate in Advertising, Design and Digital Communication, and Masters in Advertising Design and Digital Communication.

In addition, it provides a four-month Semester Exchange at its international campuses in Marseille and Paris to create multicultural environments to enrich its students' perspectives of the world and broaden their creative palette. Moreover, Ecole Intuit Lab aims to build a vibrant ecosystem of designers and academicians who inspire budding designers worldwide.

Co-founded in 2001 by Clement Derock and Frederic Lalande, Ecole Intuit Lab was born out of the vision of building a thriving culture -- not just a design school. Riding on their extensive industry experience, the two industry veterans embarked on a journey to build a culture where creative minds are free to innovate and create.

The Ecole Intuit Lab has three campuses in India - Mumbai, Kolkata& Delhi. The Mumbai campus is 11 years old, and eight batches have already graduated from the Mumbai campus. On the other hand, the Kolkata campus was established 3 years ago to provide advanced courses to the students of the region. Leveraging its vast global network, the institute provides project-based learning with real-time client projects, group works, workshops with industry stalwarts, studio sessions, and internships at leading design organizations. Ecole Intuit Lab has its international presence in 7 campuses, including - Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi, Paris, Brazil, Marseille and Shanghai.

Talking about its launch in India, Co-founders Clement Derock and Frederic Lalande share, "Our belief in "talent for all" defines our approach to education. We see talent as an innate quality in each of us that can be revealed with the right guidance. Our job as creative educators is to uncover this natural sensitivity to aesthetics and to cultivate a conscious dedication to functionality. Our creative education is not meant just to produce artists but individuals who have developed altruism, humility, and a desire to contribute to their lives and those of the societies in which they live. This quest demands introspection and effort, which are integral to our pedagogical approach."

Ecole Intuit Lab focuses on instilling natural sensitivity to aesthetics, creativity, skills, and professionalism in students to transform them into the kind of professionals the industry needs. It cultivates the optimal balance between training and experience and theory and practice to introduce students to the global design industry. Moreover, its state-of-the-art equipment, expert faculty, international placements and internships, and career prospects in industries such as Art Direction, Advertising, UI/UX Design, Illustration, Product Design, and much more open innumerable avenues for success for aspiring designers. Its vast alumni network works in some of the top-most organizations such as Jio, Tata, Google - California, Abrakadabra, Ogilvy & Mather India, Sneek, Minale Design Strategy, and many more.

As India's design landscape holds exceptional potential, Ecole Intuit Lab is ready to create a culture that understands your creative potential and makes you industry-ready.

