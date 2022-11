Dehra Dun [India], November 1 (ANI): The Economic Offenses Wing has been ordered to investigate a Dehradun-based company Social Mutual Benefit Nidhi Limited on alleged money laundering worth Rs 200 crore.

The wife of a former Chief Minister of the state was a company director from 2017 to 2020.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely IND Playing XI vs BAN for Twenty20 WC Match in Adelaide.

Police Headquarters Chief Spokesperson ADG Law and Order V Murgeshan told ANI that on the instructions of the Uttarakhand government, the investigation of the activities of this company has been handed over to the Economic Offenses Wing.

The company named Social Mutual Benefit Nidhi Limited is accused of legalizing black money by depositing money in RD-FD in the name of thousands of people through fraudulent means.

Also Read | National Stress Awareness Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know All About Its History and Ways To Observe This Day Encouraging Us To Live Stress-Free Lives.

It is alleged that from 2017 to 2020, more than 200 crores were deposited in the company as FD. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)