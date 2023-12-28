New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested one accused, Viraj Suhas Patil, from Mumbai earlier this week on charges of money laundering.

The case pertains to a case of illegal forex trading by TP Global FX.

The enforcement agency said the accused was produced before the CMM Court, Kolkata, which has granted his custody to till January 2, 2024.

ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered by Kolkata Police under various sections of IPC, 1860 against TM Traders and KK Traders.

As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI), TP Global FX is neither registered with RBI nor has any authorisation from RBI for legal forex trading.

The RBI has also issued an alert list including the name of TP Global FX in 2022, which was published to caution general public against unauthorised trading platforms.

ED investigation revealed that Prasenjit Das, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Tushar Patel and other persons used various dummy companies/firms/entities to defraud the public under the guise of making investments in forex trading by using the platform/website of TP Global FX.

"These illegally acquired funds were subsequently used to purchase movable/immovable properties for personal gains/benefits of the accused persons. The members/users of "IX global" used the brokerage services of TP Global FX to do their forex trading. "IX Global" obtained / derived Proceeds of crime in promoting TP Global FX and Viraj Suhas Patil is one of the key persons in "IX Global"," ED said.

Earlier, ED had arrested Shailesh Kumar Pandey and Prasenjit Das in this case.

Both are presently under Judicial Custody in the Alipore Jail, Kolkata. Further, Rs 121.16 Crore was frozen (balance in various Bank Accounts) and Properties worth Rs 121.23 Crore in the nature of cash, gold, Flat, Hotel and Resorts & Vehicles, were attached in this case.

Prosecution Complaints have also been filed against Shailesh Kumar Pandey and Prasenjit Das and Cognizance of the offence of money laundering has been taken by Hon'ble Special Court (PMLA). Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

