New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Jammu Sub Zonal Office has attached movable properties in the form of bank balances relating to one accused Yatin Yadav, M/s New Global Fumigation Corporation, Proprietor Yatin Yadav and his associate Lokesh Kumar, to the tune of Rs 1 Crore (approximately) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The attachment by the central enforcement agency was in a case related to a paper leak of the examination conducted by JK Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the recruitment of 1200 Sub-Inspectors of J&K Police, against monetary benefits by the accused Yatin Yadav and others.

ED said it initiated investigations on the basis of FIR and chargesheet filed by CBI, Jammu, against accused tout Yatin Yadav and 23 other accused persons.

ED investigations revealed that accused Yatin Yadav in criminal conspiracy with other accused persons, allegedly contacted different aspirants willing to access question paper and provided them the leaked question paper during March 25, 2022 to March 27, 2022 at different places, against monetary payments ranging from Rs 15 Lakh to Rs 30 Lakh.

During the ED investigations, the scrutiny of the suspected bank accounts showed that the chain of transactions had been used to route cash deposits, and other funds into the bank accounts related to Yatin Yadav.

The funds were allegedly also routed into his proprietorship firm, M/s New Global Fumigation Corporation as well and was dissipated vide transactions of smaller amounts.

"The linearity of the interconnected transactions, coupled with the fact that the beneficiary of the transactions is accused tout, Yatin Yadav, cogently established the tainted nature of funds into the said bank accounts, relating to the Proceeds of Crime," ED said on Saturday.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

