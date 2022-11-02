New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI ): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached 28 immovable properties worth Rs 10.12 crore in the name of deceased mafia Vikas Dubey along with his associates under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The enforcement authority had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Police Station Chaubeypur, Kanpur Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

It initiated an investigation to identify the persons involved in the offence of money laundering and properties or assets acquired out of the illegal gains generated by the suspected persons.

During the course of the investigation, properties worth Rs 10.12 crore purchased in the names of Vikas Dubey and his family members, Jaikant Bajpai and his family members and his associates were identified.

These properties were derived from proceeds of crime earned by the criminal activities of Vikas Dubey.

He and his aides were involved in various offences like Organized Crime, Land Mafia, Corruption and embezzlement of the funds meant for the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Statements of accused persons have been recorded, who are in jail.

The facts, evidence and records cogently prove that the persons indulged in the commission of the offence of money laundering and have invested proceeds of crime in immovable properties.

Now on the basis of investigation under PMLA, 28 immovable properties worth Rs.10.12 crore located at Kanpur and Lucknow have been provisionally attached. (ANI)

