New Delhi [India], March 4: EnterpriseDB ("EDB"), the leading Postgres data and AI company, is expanding its investment in India to support the country's accelerating demand for AI-ready, sovereign data infrastructure. Kevin Dallas, CEO of EDB, recently visited company leaders in India, Japan, and Singapore, reinforcing the immense opportunities for enterprises in these regions to leapfrog legacy infrastructure, particularly in highly regulated industries such as financial services and banking.

India's IT spending is projected to reach $160 billion in 2025, a 11.2% increase from 2024, with $4.7 billion allocated to data center systems to support AI integration. As businesses modernize, they require scalable, cost-effective data platforms that provide unified observability and support AI-powered workloads across hybrid environments.

EDB Postgres AI is purpose-built for these demands, delivering a sovereign data and AI platform that enables organizations to modernize their infrastructure and comply with evolving regulations like India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules. The platform gives enterprises full control over their data across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments while powering transactional, analytical, and AI workloads.

"Enterprises in India have a unique opportunity to leapfrog legacy-bound competitors in the global marketplace. The government's investment priorities in world-class AI and data infrastructure strengthen India's competitive position on the global stage," said Dallas. "EDB Postgres AI provides the foundation for these enterprises to build adaptable, compliant, and AI-powered architectures engineered for real-time performance at scale."

As part of its long-term commitment to India's digital transformation, EDB is expanding its Pune development center, where 40% of its global engineering team is driving advancements in AI-driven database innovation, real-time analytics, and enterprise observability. This investment ensures EDB's customers and ecosystem partners in India have access to deep technical expertise and capabilities.

"India's AI-driven economy is built on data, and enterprises need the ability to manage, analyze, and act on that data while maintaining control over it. EDB's investment ensures enterprises in India have access to the kind of sovereign, scalable infrastructure required to power AI applications without relying on external data control mechanisms," said Mohan Muthuraj, Vice President, Sonata information Technology Limited.

"As businesses in India integrate AI into mission-critical systems, the demand for a database that can handle both real-time transactions and complex analytical workloads is growing exponentially. EDB Postgres AI offers enterprises the technical flexibility to run these workloads efficiently, ensuring compliance with India's data protection frameworks while unlocking AI's full potential," said Rajendra More, Sr. Vice President, Hitachi Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

EDB at PGConf India 2025

EDB will be a Diamond Sponsor at PGConf India 2025, taking place March 5-7 in Bangalore, where its experts will lead sessions on optimizing PostgreSQL performance, AI-driven data strategies, and open-source innovation. As one of the largest Postgres events in the region, PGConf India brings together developers, database administrators, and industry leaders to drive collaboration and advance the future of PostgreSQL.

EDB provides a data and AI platform that enables organizations to harness the full power of Postgres for transactional, analytical, and AI workloads across any cloud, anywhere. EDB empowers enterprises to control risk, manage costs and scale efficiently for a data and AI led world. Serving more than 1,500 customers globally and as the leading contributor to the vibrant and fast-growing PostgreSQL community, EDB supports major government organizations, financial services, media and information technology companies. EDB's data-driven solutions enable customers to modernize legacy systems and break data silos while leveraging enterprise-grade open source technologies. EDB delivers the confidence of up to 99.999% high availability with mission critical capabilities built in such as security, compliance controls, and observability.

