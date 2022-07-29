Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) has launched the Switch Pay as you Drive (PAYD) add on for its Private car package policy, adding to its usage-based motor insurance product suite in India. EGI had launched Switch 2.0 earlier this month, which is the only product in India that combines pay as you drive and pay how you drive benefits in the country.

IRDAI's new guidelines permitting general insurance companies to introduce tech-enabled concepts for Motor Own Damage (OD) cover has come as a shot in the arm for the Digital Insurer that has been one of the first in the country to launch usage-based insurance and has been developing this category for over two years, with telematics enabled, app-based products.

Switch Pay-As-You-Drive add-on cover allows customers to get an attractive discount on their Own Damage (OD) premium depending upon their annual usage in terms of distance covered. Until now, under a regular motor policy, there was no difference in the premium paid by a customer who hardly used the vehicle when compared to a high-usage vehicle owner. Edelweiss General Insurance changed this with the introduction of Switch, two years ago. Now, with this add-on feature, this product can be added as a bolt-on to existing motor insurance products. The premium will be charged according to the kilometers travelled by car. Drive less, Pay less with this add on!

The Pay as you Drive (PAYD) add-on gives customers three slab options of Own Damage cover - up to 5000 km; 5000 to 7500 km; 7500-10000 km annually. Based on their annual usage pattern, customers can opt for the slab that best suits their usage. Depending on the usage declared by the customer, EGI will provide additional savings in the premium. Customers will be able to save upto 25 per cent on their premium with this add-on. In case the annual car usage goes above the slab opted for, then the customer can buy a top-up cover for additional usage.

This product is ideal for customers who work in hybrid or WFH environment, or have company-provided transportation, or use public transport for the work commute, retired customers, people with multiple cars who use their secondary vehicles sparingly. Customers who have limited use of their cars can have significant saving on their annual premium.

Commenting on the launch, Shanai Ghosh, Executive Director and CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance, said, "We always believed that usage-based insurance has huge potential in India. We have been working on this concept since 2020 and have launched 2 products on the same concept under IRDAI's sandbox. The regulator's recent guideline on Motor OD add-on bears testimony to our belief and we are extremely happy and proud to be the frontrunners in taking such innovative concepts to the customers. We have many more products in the works to strengthen this portfolio which will be launched soon."

Edelweiss General Insurance continues to offer innovative, personalized solutions to customers. It is among the first companies to introduce usage-based motor policies in India. The company was the first to introduce India's only on-demand motor insurance, SWITCH, in 2020 under IRDAI's Sandbox initiative. A usage-based product which allowed customers to switch on and off their insurance. With the overwhelming and positive response from customers and the regulator's support, EGI launched SWITCH 2.0, again under the regulator's sandbox initiative, that measures not just how much you drive, but also how well you drive. SWITCH incentivises good driving behavior. The better your driving score, the lesser will be the premium you pay and vice versa. The aim is to encourage safe and good driving behavior, along with offering savings on premiums.

SWITCH allows customers to control how much they drive and how well they drive and therefore the premium they pay. It places complete control in the hands of the customer simply because the lesser and better they drive, the lesser the premium they pay. SWITCH encourages people to become safer drivers which is good for their own safety, their family and overall, for society.

Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) is a full-stack Insurtech and one of the fastest-growing players in the Indian non-life Insurance market. It is a digital Insurer that aims to transform insurance making it easy, friendly and transparent. Its digital platform powers fantastic customer experience, innovative solutions and efficient service delivery. It started operations in 2018 and has won multiple awards at renowned industry forums for product innovation and its digital platform. It is India's first cloud-native insurer and the first insurer to launch an open API platform. It has 2 million active customers and a growing omnichannel distribution on digital rails. EGI has presence across key digital marketing places and partnerships with PolicyBazaar, Phonepe, Ola, ClearTrip, Dunzo, Intermiles, PayNearby, Instakart, Pazcare, to name a few.

Consumer insight-driven strategy coupled with technology-powered execution is what differentiates EGI in a competitive market. It aims to deliver innovative solutions to customers by leveraging data, analytics and proactive market sensing.

Website www.edelweissinsurance.com.

