New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI/PNN): As 2022 nears its end, Prepzee Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd takes the initiative to train 1,00,000 IT aspirants around the world over the next few years. The EdTech company intends to provide the global IT sector with skilled, competent, and passionate IT professionals who help businesses worldwide drive digitization.

Two years of a global pandemic have made businesses and professionals across the world realize the importance of embracing digitization. The last two years have witnessed alarming spikes in the adoption of online collaborative platforms, virtual workspaces, cloud-based applications, and several other software systems that facilitate efficient, flexible, and scalable operations. Irrespective of their operational scales, businesses belonging to almost every sector are driving digitization to stay in tune with the current environment.

This has increased the need for skilled IT professionals who help enterprises optimize modern technologies and streamline their tasks. By providing aspiring IT professionals with a centralized platform to educate themselves in modern and relevant technologies, Prepzee prepares them to fuel the fire of global digitization. The EdTech venture makes education simpler and more effective by offering an intuitive UI and enterprise-grade resources to students aspiring to make it big in the industry.

Prepzee allows students to opt for several courses on its platform, including:

- Cloud and DevOps Masters Program

- Azure Data Engineer

- DevOps

- Data Science

The Cloud and is designed for IT aspirants interested in working with cloud-based solutions. It also allows students to provide their clients with an ideal combination of development and IT operations by mastering DevOps. Aspiring Azure Data Engineers can learn how to build robust systems that collect, manage, and convert raw data into valuable information for data scientists and analysts with Prepzee.

The EdTech platform also provides Data Science enthusiasts with an opportunity to hone their skills and help them extract meaningful insights from structured and unstructured data. All of Prepzee's courses are designed by IT experts with years of experience in the industry. The courses are tailored according to the technologies' relevance in the industry and the objectives to be attained by businesses around the world.

Ankit Pareek, the founder of Prepzee, believes that giving more IT professionals to the world will make him an important cog in the wheel of global digitization. He says, "The world will always need skilled IT professionals to take digitization a notch higher. With Prepzee, we aim to provide opportunities to passionate learners to learn the in-demand IT skills and make their mark in the industry. At the end of the day, optimizing new technologies and leveraging digitization will make all our lives easier!"

