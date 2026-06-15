Business News | Edtech Major UNIVO Appoints Nitin Golani as Chief Executive Officer

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15: UNIVO, one of India's leading online higher education companies, today announced the appointment of Nitin Golani as its Chief Executive Officer.

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Nitin will lead UNIVO's next phase of growth as the company strengthens its position in the rapidly evolving online higher education ecosystem, with a continued focus on learner outcomes & experiences, university partnerships, and AI for personalised and adaptive learning.

With over two decades of global experience across education, technology, and consumer sectors, Nitin joins UNIVO at a pivotal stage in the company's journey as it continues to expand access to industry-relevant, outcome-driven higher education for learners across diverse backgrounds. Throughout his career, Nitin has held leadership roles with organizations including Aakash Educational Services Limited, OYO, Ola Electric, Accenture Strategy, and MetLife. He brings extensive experience in business transformation, digital growth, market expansion, and building large-scale consumer-focused operations across dynamic business environments.

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Commenting on his appointment, Nitin Golani, CEO, UNIVO, said, "Higher education is undergoing a significant transformation driven by technology, accessibility, and evolving learner expectations. UNIVO has built a strong foundation through its learner-first approach, deep university partnerships, and commitment to delivering quality education at scale. I look forward to working closely with the team to further strengthen our offerings, expand access to high-quality education, and build future-ready learning experiences for learners and institutions alike."

Commenting on the appointment, the company said, "Nitin brings a strong combination of strategic leadership, operational expertise, and deep experience across education and digital businesses. His track record of scaling organizations and building consumer-focused businesses positions him well to lead UNIVO in its next phase of growth and innovation."

Over the years, UNIVO has helped define the future of online higher education in India, emerging as one of the earliest and most recognized enablers in the space. Listed by TIME among the World's Top EdTech Rising Stars and certified as a Great Place To Work®, UNIVO today serves over 2,00,000 learners across 130+ countries, partnering with leading universities to deliver industry-relevant degree and certification programs for modern learners

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UNIVO Education

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