New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI/Media Dekho):Education India - India's academic partner, one of the fastest growing startups in the field of education, is set to invest rupees 20 crores in School Acquisition Module. The company is planning to have more than 200 schools on lease Module till 2023.

Education India having Corporate Office at Belagavi Karnataka has already acquired nearby 50 schools in the recent past. The startup began its functioning in 2015 and has reached to the milestone without raising any fund. The vision of the company is quite simple to feast quality education to remote locations of India with the combination of technology and trained Human Resources.

Education India is involved in thoughtful Research in school education and as a result the company has developed more than 156 modules for every aspect of schooling like Nomadic SOPs for Vertical Admission and Revenue Growth or Quadrilateral Module for Academic Excellence.

Education India has a team of 100 plus senior academicians who are dedicated to bring the revolution in school education sector with various innovative ideas and creative teaching methodologies with edge of technology. Even the company has developed its own Digital Platform "Edubuddy" which has a complete solution for Students, Parents, Teachers and School Management.

In the recent developments EI has signed an MOU with Network 18 [A RIL Company] for technical collaboration as well as has exchanged an LOU with Education Department of Queensland - Australia for various academic programme.

Education India has already made its presence in 25 states per cent UTS of India and planning to cover entire stretch by 2023. Even during the Covid situation Education India has acquired 23 schools in UK, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamilnadu, Andhra and Karnataka with the investment of more than 7 crores. As on today Education India is rendering its various services to DPS, MT Litera, GD Goenka, DPIS, Scottish, Manchester, DAV, Good Shepherd and Shanti International schools.

The planned investment of rupees 20 crore will help the company to increase the reach as well as to equip the school sector with latest technologies.

Executive Director Lakshmi Khilari and her team have visited nearly 22 states and 250 schools to understand the micro needs of schools. Based on the observation company has planned to invest accordingly.

Any school who wants to associate with Education India can email to director@educationindia.co and within two working days team will get back. We are set to acquire schools aggressively and ready to invest same time says Lakshmi Khilari - Executive Director.

