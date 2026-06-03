Business News | Education Loan Eligibility: Everything You Need to Know

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 3: If you're considering higher education from a prestigious institute, you already know the host of incoming expenses. Often, such inflated educational costs make even the most motivated students refrain from pursuing their interests. But not anymore, with the ease of application and simplified requirements, most lenders support your effort to pursue quality education with a loan. You can borrow funds to finance your studies in India or abroad and manage all crucial expenses.

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How is the Education Loan Eligibility Determined?

Lenders look at a combination of your merit, financial, and credit strength to decide if you qualify for education financing. Some of the common factors considered include:- Your Age: You can apply for a study loan and fit into the age bracket where the repayment timeline aligns with your working years.- Academic Track Record: Having a strong academic history puts you in a favourable position for approvals. Academic excellence doesn't always equate to high scores, but consistent performance shows your seriousness.- Type of Institute and Course: Recognised universities, colleges, or professional institutes that hold regulatory certificates are more likely to be accepted. The same goes for courses, as they affect job opportunities.- Co-applicant/Guarantor: Since most students don't have an income, a parent or a close relative with a stable earning profile is required to qualify for the loan.- Credit Score: A healthy credit score assures lenders of your co-applicant's repayment capacity. It should typically fall within the range of 700-900.- Income Stability: As income stability influences the capacity to manage EMIs, lenders closely assess the income source and stability to protect their risk interest.- Loan Variant: You may notice slight differences between eligibility requirements for a loan dedicated to domestic, overseas, and school fees education.- Borrowed Amount: Many lenders, including IDFC FIRST Bank, offer a loan of up to ₹1 crores to fund all major education-related expenses. The higher the amount, the more stringent the parameters get, and it affects the education loan interest rate.Ways to Boost Your Student Loan EligibilityIf you find yourself lacking in some areas, you can improve your approval chances with these actionable tips:- Secure a Confirmed Admission: Try to get your admission confirmed before you apply for the loan, as this makes it easier for lenders to verify your eligibility.- Prioritise a Healthy Credit Score: A healthy credit score gives the much-needed boost to your profile. So, make sure you work on improving the score through timely bill payments, low credit utilisation, and limiting new applications.- Apply Realistically: Make sure the loan amount you request aligns with the course costs, living expenses, essential books, and other needs. Avoid overshooting due to the convenience of borrowing, as it can lead to a higher loan cost and affect approval.- Stay Prepared with All the Documents: Lenders like IDFC FIRST Bank simplify the application process while requiring essential documents such as identity and address proof, admission letter, fee structure, academic records, and income documents wherever applicable. Take a look at such requirements proactively, and stay prepared with the correct documents.- Improve Grades: Good academic performance shows your commitment and future earning capacity. So, if you have a vision of pursuing your higher education, preparation starts long before you apply for the loan, with maintaining good grades.- Choose an Accredited University and Course: As is evident, lenders need to be able to verify your potential to repay after the moratorium period. You can boost your approval chances by getting admission in a recognised university and approved courses.- Compare Loan Providers: Eligibility requirements go from minimal to stringent based on varied lender policies. You can compare them to identify the best fit for your profile. For instance, education loan eligibility typically requires the applicant to be an Indian citizen, aged 18 or above, and have secured admission to a recognised institution.

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Final WordsLearning what lenders look for and strengthening your profile accordingly increases your scope for loan approval. You can use tools like eligibility calculators to help you understand if you qualify. Also, going through clearly laid out requirements on lenders' websites helps you choose what aligns with you the most. Applying for an education loan to complete your higher education involves well-thought-out preparation, as it shapes your journey long after you complete your course.

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