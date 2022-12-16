New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/SRV): Kota based publication house Educational Excellence has successfully achieved a revenue milestone of 2 crore in the ongoing financial year.

Founded in February 2020, the comprehensive solutions for competitive as well as foundation exams has helped the brand to continue its growth and achieve the milestone.

With customized study material , notes of Kota Toppers and Top teachers of Kota for JEE, NEET, along with 6th to 10th Foundation (NTSE , IJSO), Educational Excellence is eyeing a robust revenue of 15 crore in 2023-24.

The leading publication house, has a client base of 2000+ with a strong presence in West Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra where they cater to local examination study materials like MHCET.

Highlighting the brand's vision and mission, Founder - Mahendra Singh Chouhan, shared, "Educational Excellence focuses on bringing the best of the best to our customers at prices convenient for everyone. We put our faith and importance in making the process of education profitable to our customers and their students. Standing apart from the crowd by offering you the latest educational services in the market, we take online learning to new heights."

Mahendra Singh Chouhan further added, "At Educational Excellence, we aim to be the harbingers of good fortune by maximizing the learning potential of students via the latest and greatest teaching methods. We are a humble team of people hoping to help the student community get maximum exposure, resources and training and help you build a brand name for your school or institution by offering our smartly curated, highly efficient services at the lowest possible prices simply to make it available and beneficial for all. We aim to bring about a change in the learning system by exploring the digital realm."

Educational Excellence is the brainchild of four founding members - Mahendra Singh Chouhan ( Founder ), Meena Kanwar (Founder ), Aditya Sharma ( Co-Founder) and Bhagwan Khandelwal. ( Co- Founder ). The publication house offers a multitude of services that are the most popular resources for online learning like digital marketing, website building, video lectures, textbooks notebooks and guide books, your own app and more. With a plethora of educational services and solutions, Educational Excellence has created a strong brand name in the personalized study content space that has been put together by subject matter experts.

To know more about Education Excellence, visit - https://eekota.com/

