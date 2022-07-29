Edinburgh [UK], July 29 (ANI/PNN): Techturning and Eduoze completed their 4 and 2 years respectively which are Key projects by Global Digital Technology Token (GDTT). Both of these Projects have done a remarkable job transforming student's lives as well as everything around them thanks to the innovative technology solutions offered by Global Digital Technology Token (GDTT).

Techturning is a technology news website where you can get all the technology news. It is a place where you can find out about the latest tech updates and get to know about all the new technologies that are coming up. The website has a very good editorial team who write about the latest tech news and reviews them in an unbiased manner.

This year Techturning is completing its 4-year anniversary, and they are happy to have been able to provide a platform for tech-minded people to discuss, learn and share their insights on various technologies.

They believe that technology has been revolutionizing our lives and will continue to do so in the future, as it becomes more accessible and affordable. In fact, Techturning believes that technology is one of the most important factors in shaping our future and society as a whole.

You can browse thousands of tech study programs from around the world on Eduoze.com

Eduoze is a leading platform for students to find and apply for programs that meet their needs. It allows students to search, compare, apply and get notifications on all types of programs including Computer Science, Engineering, Digital Marketing, Software Development, Technical Marketing, and many more.

Students will be able to see what courses are offered at any given time in the program they are interested in applying for. They can also apply directly from Eduoze and get instant notifications.

Eduoze is a tech study platform that was completed 2 years this month.

The platform was created to help students around the world, who are looking for an easy way to study for their exams and assignments, and learn better and faster than ever before

The Global Digital Technology Token (GDTT) ecosystem is a new development format for tech startups and innovative projects, whose economic model is based on crypto and blockchain technologies, monetization, and tokenization. As well as businesses that is looking for international promotion and support.

Global Digital Technology Token (GDTT) Hub aims to scale the infrastructure of networking Tech businesses to promote its mission and goals. Massively engage interested users to turn around (buy/sell/store) Global Digital Technology Token (GDTT) and digital assets of startups and projects. Engage Tech businesses that need their own tokenization. Also, use the franchise system.

Global Digital Technology Token (GDTT) is also organizing the Biggest Tech expo in the world in 2024 and aims to organize the biggest Tech Hunt event in 2025.

For More Information visit

Techturning :www.techturning.com

Eduoze :www.eduoze.com

Techexpo2024 :www.techexpo2024.com

Techhunt2025 :www.techhunt2025.com

