Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Edvoy, a tech platform that supports and enables international study abroad, is providing free online IELTS classes, in partnership with New College Group (NCG).

IELTS (International English Language Testing System) scores are required to gain admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the UK, Canada, USA, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Partnering UK-based NCG, Edvoy offers free online classes by DELTA Qualified Teachers.

Students register on the Edvoy website to take part in the classes. There are lessons available for IELTS Reading, IELTS Writing, IELTS Listening and IELTS Speaking. The classes are scheduled throughout the week 1pm-2pm (GMT), 6:30pm-7:30pm (IST), 9:30pm-10:30pm (CST). The student is not required to sign up for Edvoy's further services.

Sadiq Basha, CEO and Founder, Edvoy said, "We support students who want to study abroad, achieving good IELTS scores is key to that, which is why this service is so important. Offering free IELTS classes online reinforces our commitment 'to simplify the world of education through technology'. We believe everyone has a right to an education and are proud to enable learning through our platform in partnership with the great teachers at New College Group."

Syed Shabir, CTO and Co-founder, Edvoy said, "Providing free IELTS courses is the first step we take to support our student community in their study-abroad journey. We're continuously seeking opportunities to deliver a great service and customer experience through effective use of technology. Our students achieving their dreams and ambitions is at the heart of everything we do."

Peter Dean, Principal, NCG Manchester said, "NCG has been teaching English and preparing students for the IELTS exam for many years. We're excited by this partnership with Edvoy which means we can support even more students in preparing for the IELTS exam with free online classes. Our highly qualified IELTS experts are based in the UK; the partnership and Edvoy's technology means we can deliver their expertise globally."

Edvoy is a one-stop digital platform that supports overseas applicants in their entire study-abroad journey. Borne from the success of IEC Abroad, we have been providing excellence in global education support since 2007. IEC Abroad serviced thousands of students worldwide with tailored advice to help them realise their academic ambitions; Edvoy continues this legacy, digitally. Headquartered in Manchester, UK and with a presence globally. Our team is 300+ strong.

Our Mission

We want to simplify the world of education through technology. We're empowering students to make more informed decisions as they forge their educational paths.

Our Vision

We believe everyone has the right to an education. Our technology connects prospective students and education providers through impartial advice. Through innovation, we will make education global.

Links: https://edvoy.com/tests/ielts/#register-now

